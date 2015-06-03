Pope receives French president Macron at the Vatican

Several of Macron's predecessors have declined the title, including socialists Francois Mitterrand and Francois Hollande, in order to avoid associating themselves with religious imagery.

France is strictly secular under a landmark 1905 law that separated the state from the church.

Macron's decision to accept the title has drawn particular scrutiny at home following comments in April in which he said he wanted to "repair" the "bond" between church and state.

Francis and the French president smiled and embraced each other as they left their meeting.

The French president offered the Pope a 1949 edition in Italian of "The Diary of a Country Priest" by French Catholic writer Georges Bernanos.

Francis presented Macron with a bronze medal of Saint Martin, a fourth century symbol of generosity, and the main texts from his papacy.

Giving the medal to Macron, the Pope said it was the "vocation of those in government to protect the poorest".