All of Egypt hurt by Mohamed Salah injury as World Cup ends in a whimper

Since their last appearance in 1990, Egypt dominated African football in both the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and at club level but botched successive World Cup qualifying campaigns until reaching the finals became an obsessive aim for the country.

Veteran Argentine-born coach Cuper delivered the Holy Grail, whipping a relatively inexperienced squad into a workmanlike outfit, which served primarily to exploit Salah's speed on the counter attack.

However, an over-reliance on the 26-year-old became all too apparent as Egyptians recoiled in horror when he landed awkwardly on his shoulder in Kiev, in a tumble whose painful outcome effectively sabotaged their hopes.

The team now heads home to an uncertain future with Cuper set to depart and the domestic game in turmoil as clubs feel the financial pinch of spectator restrictions imposed by authorities in the wake of the Arab Spring uprising some seven years ago.