Khumalo‚ who took charge of Baroka’s last two league matches of last season where they managed to avoid the dreaded play-offs and relegation‚ said on Tuesday morning he would reveal his future plans in the coming days.

“I am busy with other things at the moment but I will let people know if I am going back to Baroka or not at a later stage‚” he said without taking further questions.

Asked for clarity‚ Baroka chief executive Morgan Mammila said they would be sitting down with Khumalo after his World Cup commitments to map a way forward.

“He is currently busy with the World Cup but we will sit down with him after the tournament to sort out the issue of his future‚” said Mammila.