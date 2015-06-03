Mnangagwa's body guards die in bomb attack

CONDOLENCE MESSAGE BY HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT, CDE E.D. MNANGAGWA, FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF TWO OFFICERS IN A BOMB BLAST.

I learnt with a heavy heart of the death yesterday of our two brave security officers who succumbed to injuries sustain. following last Saturday's terror attack at White City Stadium, in Bulawayo.

This cowardly terrorist attack at a public political rneeting was indiscriminate and calculated to achieve a bloodbath which is hard to fathom. Above all, it sought to subvert the will of the people of Zimbabwe by attempting to destabilize the ongoing electoral programme which our entire Nation wishes to see unfold in an environment of perfect peace, all for a free, fair and credible electoral outcome which we have pledged to ourselves and to the rest of the world.

Today Zimbabwe mourns this needless loss of her two brave sons whose lives have been lost in the line of duty. We mourn with their heartbroken families who now have to bury their otherwise fit beloved ones, except for this heinous act. I urge all Zimbabweans to stand by these bereaved families who ne. every support from all of us during this very sad and difficult hour. Government has already taken a decision to assist these families by meeting all funeral and burial expenses as we send off the two deceas. officers.

While we await results of investigations which are underway, the best tribute we can give to the late depart., and their grieving families is by standing together as a Nation to emphatically denounce violence and terrorism of any kind and form, and of course by committing ourselves to peaceful, free and fair elections which we are determined to see taking place next month. These merchants of terror must never be allowed to succeed, let alone stop the march of democracy, economic recovery and national progress which our people deserve.

On behalf of the Party, ZANU-PF, Government, my family and on my own behalf, I tender my deepest condolences to families of the deceased officers. As I do so, I wish all those caught up in the terror attack speedy recovery. Government is already taking comprehensive steps and measures to ensure that peace endures in our whole Nation.

May their souls rest in eternal peace.