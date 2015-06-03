Old Mutual anchoring in Africa relisting

Latest News

Latest News

MADNESS!! Ronaldo Miss Penalty, Karim Scores At The Last Minute As Iran Draw 1 – 1 Against Portugal (Watch How It Happened)

25/06/2018 16:28:00
Latest News

UNBELIEVABLE!! Watch Aspas Late Equalizer For Spain In 2 – 2 Draw Against Morocco (I Will Never Forget This Match)

25/06/2018 17:05:00
Latest News

‘You Can’t Arrest Or Accuse Me Of Stealing’- President Buhari

25/06/2018 17:09:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Man dies after jumping into river to save five-year-old boy in Sequoia National Park

0out of 5

Ditch pricey protein powders! Why EGGS are the secret to getting your summer body

0out of 5

Boy Scout, 14, is killed at summer camp by tree falling on his tent in a sudden thunder storm

0out of 5

Democrat intern who shouted 'f*** you' at Trump is suspended 

0out of 5

'If it's not your hair, do not run for office': Trump blasts 'low-life' Fallon and praises Melania

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
News

Old Mutual anchoring in Africa relisting

by 26/06/2018 11:23:00 0 comments 1 Views
Speech by Old Mutual Zimbabwe Group CEO and rest of Africa CEO - Mr Jonas Mushosho

Thank you, Director of Ceremonies,

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development Hon. Patrick Chinamasa
Old Mutual Zimbabwe Board of Directors
SEC Zimbabwe  CEO, Mr Tafadzwa Chinamo
Chengetedzai CEO Mr Campbell Musiwa  
ZSE Acting CEO, Mr Martin Matanda
ZSE Board Members here present
Old Mutual Management and Staff
Esteemed Guests
Members of the Media
Ladies and gentlemen    

I am highly elated to address you this morning, on this auspicious occasion of yet another historic and significant point in Old Mutual's timeline here in Africa and Zimbabwe. I welcome you all to the Old Mutual's Anchoring in Africa Relisting on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange which is moments away.

We are honoured today to have in our presence the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Hon. Patrick Chinamasa who graciously accepted to be our Guest of Honour and who will officiate our listing process.

Our business which has been in operation for 173 years is shortly about to list primarily on the JSE and attain secondary listing here on the ZSE, as well as in Malawi, Namibia and London at the stroke of 9am.

Our accomplishment which we celebrate today would not have been possible without our valued Regulators, Staff, Business Partners, Customers and Key Stakeholders.

You all have been a crucial ingredient in our journey and now as we take the first few steps in a new direction we kindly ask for your continued your support.

As you may be aware from various activities that began through the Managed Separation Strategy, culminating in today's relisting on the ZSE, we are on an exciting path to positioning Old Mutual as Africa's premium financial services provider.  

Managed Separation, was initiated by Old Mutual plc in March 2016, to break up its structure into four separate entities.

Old Mutual Limited is one of the four entities that will be fully established after the primary listing today in Johannesburg, and it will comprise of all our existing operations in Africa.

I am happy to announce that the Managed Separation process has resulted in our relisting this morning after we successfully attained all of the regulatory and stakeholder approvals.

The key difference between our previous listing as Old Mutual plc in London and our primary listing as Old Mutual Limited in Johannesburg is that the capital from our shareholders will be used in our African businesses and invested in the growth opportunities present in the African markets in which we operate. This new inward, pan-African, focus is good news for Africa and indeed for Zimbabwe.

This change in our strategic focus means our shareholder profile going forward will be people and institutions that have a profound understanding of our business and are very interested in our markets.

This listing also provides an opportunity to grow Old Mutual, and the solid business we will build will be better placed to do even more as a Responsible Business for our surrounding communities.  

Every day, on behalf of our clients, we invest their funds in projects that provide attractive returns, while also building and enhancing the socio-economic future of the markets we operate in.

Ladies and gentlemen, we are now truly a Pan-African business which we will grow by harnessing the potential of Africa.

Thank you sincerely for your supporting our amazing company and we encourage you to continue helping Old Mutual Limited reach its aspiration to be Africa's premium financial services champion.  

Old Mutual is now strongly Anchored in Africa right where it belongs let it grow to be truly exceptional.

I thank you.

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More