Eritrean officials visit Ethiopia for first time in 20 years

Latest News

Latest News

MADNESS!! Ronaldo Miss Penalty, Karim Scores At The Last Minute As Iran Draw 1 – 1 Against Portugal (Watch How It Happened)

25/06/2018 16:28:00
Latest News

UNBELIEVABLE!! Watch Aspas Late Equalizer For Spain In 2 – 2 Draw Against Morocco (I Will Never Forget This Match)

25/06/2018 17:05:00
Latest News

‘You Can’t Arrest Or Accuse Me Of Stealing’- President Buhari

25/06/2018 17:09:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Man dies after jumping into river to save five-year-old boy in Sequoia National Park

0out of 5

Ditch pricey protein powders! Why EGGS are the secret to getting your summer body

0out of 5

Boy Scout, 14, is killed at summer camp by tree falling on his tent in a sudden thunder storm

0out of 5

Democrat intern who shouted 'f*** you' at Trump is suspended 

0out of 5

'If it's not your hair, do not run for office': Trump blasts 'low-life' Fallon and praises Melania

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
News

Eritrean officials visit Ethiopia for first time in 20 years

by 26/06/2018 13:19:00 0 comments 1 Views

Eritrean officials visit Ethiopia for first time in 20 years

  • 26 June 2018
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionAthletes joined the welcome for the Eritreans

The first high-level Eritrean delegation to visit Ethiopia in decades has arrived for a meeting which could ease military tension.

Eritrea won independence from Ethiopia in 1993 after a 30-year conflict - but a border war five years later killed tens of thousands.

Diplomatic ties have been cut between the two countries for almost 20 years.

Last week, Ethiopia's prime minister said he would accept a peace deal awarding Eritrea disputed territory.

The deal, agreed by a border commission in 2002, had never formally been accepted by Ethiopia.

It is just one of a series of reforms Abiy Ahmed, who became prime minister after his predecessor resigned in February, has enacted since he took power.

On Sunday, a political rally he attended was hit by a grenade blast which killed two people and injured dozens, though Mr Ahmed was uninjured.

  • Is Ethiopia on the verge of a new era?
  • The story behind Africa's unfinished war
  • Why landlocked Ethiopia wants to launch a navy

The Eritrean delegation, led by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, was welcomed by Mr Abiy in the capital Addis Ababa, where a red carpet was rolled out and the visitors were offered garlands of flowers.

Image copyright AFP
Image caption Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed, left, greets Eritrea's Foreign Minister Osman Saleh

Ethiopian elders, religious figures and traditional dancers were all part of the welcoming committee.

In the streets of the capital, a poster showing both flags together with a message of welcome hung from buildings.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Ahmed's chief of staff said the prime minster "hopes the visit will lay the foundation for a much brighter future for Ethiopia [and] Eritrea".

Skip Twitter post by @fitsumaregaa

HE PM Dr Abiy Ahmed warmly welcomes the Eritrean delegation at Bole Airport. This marks the 1st high level contact nearly two decades of stalemate. HE PM Abiy will host the delegation & hopes the visit will lay the foundation for a much brighter future for. #Ethiopia #Eritrea pic.twitter.com/PAGwRnIlDt

— Fitsum Arega (@fitsumaregaa) June 26, 2018
Report

End of Twitter post by @fitsumaregaa

"It is wonderful to see an Eritrean delegation in Ethiopia," one Eritrean man living in Kenya told the BBC.

"I can't explain my emotions. I am happy to be alive to witness the peace process resuming," Deacon Daniel Bahlbi said.

"Of course there are many problems in both countries and if this situation is solved amicably, all of us will benefit."

A major step for warring neighbours

Analysis by BBC Monitoring

The arrival of an Eritrean delegation to Ethiopia is a major step towards mending relations between the Horn of Africa neighbours.

The countries have been on a war footing, despite a peace agreement almost two decades ago.

While Ethiopia has gone on to forge close ties with the US on counter-terrorism operations, Eritrea became reclusive.

Image copyright AFP
Image caption The main street in the disputed town of Badme, over which the war was fought

The main issue has been Eritrea's demand for Ethiopia to unconditionally accept the 2002 boundary commission's ruling, including withdrawing its troops from Badme.

Ethiopia's indicated earlier this month that it will cede disputed territory, and the Eritrean delegation will want a firm commitment in this regard.

The visit comes days after a blast in Addis Ababa targeting a rally attended by the prime minister. Eritrea condemned the blast, in what could be seen as a statement of support for Mr Abiy, who is facing some opposition within the ruling coalition to his peace plan.

The peace agreement of 2000 calls for the end of hostilities between the two countries and to respect the ruling of the UN border commission, which delivered its verdict in 2002.

Ethiopia struggled to accept the decision, however, when the proposed border awarded Eritrea disputed territories that included the town of Badme - a key site in the 1998-2000 border war.

The effect of the continuing dispute has been that both nations remained prepared for war for almost 20 years.

Border skirmishes - involving both national forces and rebel groups - have continued sporadically ever since, while Badme has remained under Ethiopian administration.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More