Latest News

Latest News

MADNESS!! Ronaldo Miss Penalty, Karim Scores At The Last Minute As Iran Draw 1 – 1 Against Portugal (Watch How It Happened)

25/06/2018 16:28:00
Latest News

UNBELIEVABLE!! Watch Aspas Late Equalizer For Spain In 2 – 2 Draw Against Morocco (I Will Never Forget This Match)

25/06/2018 17:05:00
Latest News

‘You Can’t Arrest Or Accuse Me Of Stealing’- President Buhari

25/06/2018 17:09:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Spanish doctor goes on trial over 'stolen baby' Ines Madrigal

0out of 5

Van deliberately rams Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf's head office

0out of 5

Buzz Aldrin was filled with sorrow after children sought guardianship

0out of 5

Russia's hottest World Cup fan says she's the victim of revenge porn

0out of 5

Monica Lewinsky talks Xanax and dealing with Bill Clinton fallout

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

0out of 5
Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
News

De Lille and Vrygrond protesters in tense stand-off

by 26/06/2018 14:53:00 0 comments 1 Views

In a memorandum at Tuesday’s protest the residents asked that Xakabantu be used for houses‚ a clinic‚ a high school and a police station.

The protest grew tense when it became clear that De Lille was not going to meet the protesters. “People of Vrygrond are not important to the City of Cape Town. Our problems are not important‚” shouted resident Isaac Goliath.

Community leader Michael Khumalo said the issues they wanted addressed were the “same we addressed with [the mayor] in 2016 and again in 2017.”

“All we want is answers. She confirmed that she was going to be here. Now we are told she is not‚” said Khumalo.

The mayor’s bodyguard had at first told the protesters that she was not there. Then later the mayor appeared and addressed the media. The protesters then refused to hand over the memorandum to a representative from the Mayor’s office.

Eventually‚ after back and forth conversations between officials and community leaders‚ the mayor came to address the residents. But‚ angered that she had addressed the media before them‚ the protesters jeered‚ shouted and swore at De Lille. The mayor was also dismissive towards the protesters‚ and at one point she and a protester shouted at each other‚ each accusing the other of lying.

De Lille then left without receiving the memo.

Earlier she told the media that she had met the leadership of the community for the past two months but that they have rejected all the proposals made by the City. In particular she said they had rejected three pieces of land that had been proposed.

“They have rejected our proposal and they have now demanded that the City close down a landfill site. We cannot do that. That is a landfill site that is servicing the whole of Cape Town‚” said De Lille.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More