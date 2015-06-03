In a memorandum at Tuesday’s protest the residents asked that Xakabantu be used for houses‚ a clinic‚ a high school and a police station.

The protest grew tense when it became clear that De Lille was not going to meet the protesters. “People of Vrygrond are not important to the City of Cape Town. Our problems are not important‚” shouted resident Isaac Goliath.

Community leader Michael Khumalo said the issues they wanted addressed were the “same we addressed with [the mayor] in 2016 and again in 2017.”

“All we want is answers. She confirmed that she was going to be here. Now we are told she is not‚” said Khumalo.

The mayor’s bodyguard had at first told the protesters that she was not there. Then later the mayor appeared and addressed the media. The protesters then refused to hand over the memorandum to a representative from the Mayor’s office.

Eventually‚ after back and forth conversations between officials and community leaders‚ the mayor came to address the residents. But‚ angered that she had addressed the media before them‚ the protesters jeered‚ shouted and swore at De Lille. The mayor was also dismissive towards the protesters‚ and at one point she and a protester shouted at each other‚ each accusing the other of lying.

De Lille then left without receiving the memo.

Earlier she told the media that she had met the leadership of the community for the past two months but that they have rejected all the proposals made by the City. In particular she said they had rejected three pieces of land that had been proposed.

“They have rejected our proposal and they have now demanded that the City close down a landfill site. We cannot do that. That is a landfill site that is servicing the whole of Cape Town‚” said De Lille.