Bulls and former Bok captain Adriaan Strauss retiring from all forms of the rugby

Strauss captained the Bulls in 2016 and 2017 and was also appointed as the Springbok captain in 2016 where he became the 56th leader of the senior national team. Blue Bulls Company High Performance Manager Xander Janse van Rensburg wished Strauss well.

“Adriaan is no doubt a legend of Loftus and rugby in this country in general and he will be remembered for his never-say-die attitude‚" he said.

"You don’t get to 156 caps unless you are made of something really special.

"One behalf of the entire Bulls family‚ I would like to wish him everything of the best with what lies ahead.”

The Blue Bulls Company also confirmed that flanker Shaun Adendorf and flyhalf Francois Brummer will also be released at the end of June to further their careers abroad.