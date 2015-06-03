France milks victory at World Cup on Russian cheese

Latest News

MADNESS!! Ronaldo Miss Penalty, Karim Scores At The Last Minute As Iran Draw 1 – 1 Against Portugal (Watch How It Happened)

25/06/2018 16:28:00
UNBELIEVABLE!! Watch Aspas Late Equalizer For Spain In 2 – 2 Draw Against Morocco (I Will Never Forget This Match)

25/06/2018 17:05:00
‘You Can’t Arrest Or Accuse Me Of Stealing’- President Buhari

25/06/2018 17:09:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Spanish doctor goes on trial over 'stolen baby' Ines Madrigal

Van deliberately rams Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf's head office

Buzz Aldrin was filled with sorrow after children sought guardianship

Russia's hottest World Cup fan says she's the victim of revenge porn

Monica Lewinsky talks Xanax and dealing with Bill Clinton fallout

Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

France milks victory at World Cup on Russian cheese

26/06/2018 14:47:00

Russian businessman Oleg Sirota thinks he knows why the French soccer team got off to a winning start at the World Cup: he is supplying their hotel with cheese and yoghurt from his dairy.

Sirota opened his small “Russky Parmezan” factory in 2015 as a patriotic duty to keep Russians supplied after Moscow banned fresh food imports from western Europe.

Now he says he has sold 400 kg (880 lb) of Kolmogorovsky — his answer to Dutch gouda — plus dozens of jars of yoghurt to the French base.

“I understood what the secret of the French team is. They just fill themselves with good cheese, they eat it and win,” a grinning Sirota said in a storage room filled with cheeses.
France have qualified for the knock-out stage of the tournament hosted by Russia, with two wins in Group C.

Sirota’s story is rooted in Russia’s troubled relations with neighbouring Ukraine and the West.

The 30-year-old, a former IT specialist, said he had wanted to fight alongside pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine but had not found the courage.

Instead his chance came after the Kremlin banned wholesale imports of fresh dairy products and meat from the European Union in 2014 — part of its retaliation against Western sanctions on Russia over its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and its role in the rebellion.

That forced local producers to fill the void left by the absence of delicacies such as French Camembert and Italian Parmesan.

Sirota set up his business in Dubrovskoye, to the west of Moscow and less than 2 km (a mile) from the French hotel.

The players seem satisfied with the food in Russia. “It’s not very different from what we have in France,” midfielder Nabil Fekir said.

Visitors to Russia are allowed to import small amounts of fresh food from the EU for personal use.

Press officer Philippe Tournon didn’t confirm details of the players’ meals but said the team brought little from home.

“We knew that we would find satisfactory food products in Russia, including in terms of cheese,” he said.

Sirota acknowledges the import ban has helped his business. “Maybe we’re not the champions in soccer,” he said.

“But at least we are the champions in protectionism.” And he makes no secret of his politics: outside his factory fly the flags of Russia and Novorossiya, the pro-Russian separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

The Ukraine dispute lies centre stage in the row with Western countries, including France.

But Sirota believes gastronomy trumps politics. “Maybe some people could have a problem with that,” he said. “But ... in this case the stomach prevailed over the mind.”

