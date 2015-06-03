Dutch approve partial ban on burqa wearing in public

The bill was approved by 44 to 31 votes in the 75-seat Senate and is the final hurdle before it becomes law.

It was supported by three of the four political parties in Prime Minister Mark Rutte ruling coalition, apart from the progressive D66 party which voted against.

Dutch Internal Affairs Minister Kajsa Ollongren - who is herself a D66 member - will now talk to government bodies such the police about how to implement the ban which carries a fine of some 400 euros ($466).

The Dutch cabinet approved the plan in mid-2015 but then decided not to go as far as banning burqas on the country's streets.

Dutch approval follows similar bans imposed in Austria, Belgium, France and Germany and comes amid rising tensions in Europe with Islamic communities.