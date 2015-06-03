Another T20GL franchise voices unhappiness with Cricket SA

“This is totally unethical and no federation will do that in any part of the world.

“We would like to know how can SuperSport sign the deal immediately after the termination letter was sent to us?”

That CSA had paid back his deposit didn’t cut much ice with Sethi.

“We have made it very clear to CSA that if they don’t give a definite date for the new league‚ the deposit would be refunded.

“Moreover‚ we clearly mentioned to them that our rights remain as owners.

“CSA didn’t respond; that meant they had accepted our mail.

“Hence‚ by returning our refund [sic]‚ CSA cannot take our rights back as owners.”

While he was at it‚ Sethi laid into CSA for the way their relationship with Haroon Lorgat ended.

The board said shortly before the T20GL was shelved that they had “parted ways amicably” with former chief executive Lorgat.

“We feel that they terminated the CEO to manipulate the process‚” Sethi wrote.

“This is totally unethical and no federation will do that in any part of the world.”

He warned that CSA’s behaviour could have far-reaching adverse effects: “There is no trust left on any federation of sports in South Africa‚ rugby‚ soccer‚ etc … all. Who can we trust?

“Foreign investment of 500-million was wasted. This kind of behavior has given a wrong message to foreign investors in any business field.”