WORLD CUP DIARY: Achilles the cat predicts win for Nigeria against Messi's Argentina

"We prefer to do our talking on the pitch and I hope we can have a great game against Russia‚ who have been playing at a very high level. I hope we can impose ourselves on them‚ we need to show who we are as soon as possible." OWN GOAL MAYHEM

We are only just into the final round of group stage matches and already there have been six own goals scored …. matching the World Cup record of set in 1998!

Aziz Bouhaddouz (Morocco)‚ Aziz Behich (Australia)‚ Oghenekaro Etebo (Nigeria)‚ Thiago Cionek (Poland)‚ Ahmed Fathi (Egypt) and Denis Cheryshev (Russia) have all put the ball into their own net and not surprisingly‚ have also been on the losing side in each game.

In all there have been 47 own goals in World Cup history‚ which means 13 percent have come in this tournament alone.

The quickest World Cup own goal was netted by Sead Kolašinac after just two minutes and 10 seconds for Bosnia and Herzegovina against Argentina in 2014.

One of the own goals scored in 1998 was by Bafana Bafana’s Pierre Issa against France in their opening match.