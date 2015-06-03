Zimbabwe parties seek to draw line on violence with peace pledge

Zimbabwe’s political parties pledged to hold peaceful campaigns ahead of July’s presidential vote, seeking to halt violence that has marred previous polls only days after a blast rocked President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rally.

Mnangagwa, who came to power after a de facto coup in November that forced out Robert Mugabe, hopes international observers monitoring the vote for the first time since 2002 will recognise the elections as free and fair and end Zimbabwe’s isolation by Western powers.

The European Union and United States imposed sanctions on Mugabe and his inner circle, including Mnangagwa in 2002, after accusing them of vote rigging and unleashing violence against opponents. The EU later removed the sanctions.

The vote will be a litmus test of Mnangagwa’s democratic credentials and will be crucial to unlocking badly needed financial assistance.

However, he and Nelson Chamisa, leader of the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) were absent from the pledging ceremony, potentially limiting its impact.

Until Saturday’s explosion at the Bulawayo rally, the run-up to the July 30 presidential and parliamentary poll has been free of violence. Two people died from their wounds.

Mnangagwa was not injured but on Tuesday described those behind the attack as "merchants of terror", adding his government was already taking "comprehensive step and measures to ensure that peace endures". He did not elaborate.

Hundreds have been killed and injured in the past, including by torture, murder and abductions that the opposition and rights groups say have mostly targeted opposition supporters and been carried out by ruling party members and state security agencies.

State agencies deny this. Investigations ordered by courts have yielded nothing.