Update: Judge refuses to order Senator Abaribe's release (photos)

- Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe was arraigned by the Department of State Services on Tuesday, June 26

- Justice Binta Nyako said she cannot order the release of the senator as requested

- According to Justice Nyako, she did not order his arrest, and the matter against him was not before her court

The senator representing Abia north, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has been arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Abaribe was arraigned on Tuesday, June 26, after he was whisked away by operatives of the Department of State Service on Friday, June 22.

He was at the court with his lawyer, some friends and associates.

However, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has turned down the request by Senator Abaribe to be released by the DSS.

On Tuesday, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the counsel to Nnamdi Kanu had prayed the court to order the release of Senator Abaribe. Ejiofor describing Senator Abaribe's arrest as illegal and unconstitutional called for his immediate release.

Premium Times reports that Justice Binta Nyako - the judge handling Nnamdi kanu's case - in her ruling said she could not give the order for the senator’s release. She said she was not the one who ordered Abaribe's arrest and as such cannot approve Ejiofor's request.

She added that the circumstances which resulted to Abaribe’s recent arrest were not before her court. She also said she was dissatisfied with counsels of both parties on their handling of the matter at hand.

Senator Abaribe was escorted into the court premises by security operatives from the DSS.

He was however not allowed to speak to journalists after the matter leading to a protest within the court house.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe is currently at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Photo credit: Facebook, Nduji Chukwudi Destiny

The senator, a former deputy governor of Abia state, has been a vocal critic of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Abaribe was arrested by operatives of the DSS on Friday. Photo credit: Facebook, Nduji Chukwudi Destiny

According to his special adviser, Nwokoma Okorie, Senator Abaribe was picked up on Friday, June 22, at his barber’s shop in the Apo area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Supporters and associates of the senator were on social media announcing his arrest.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Friday, June 22, in Abuja decried the arrest of Senator Abaribe by the DSS.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party expressed fears over the safety of the senator.

Describing Abaribe's arrest as “gestapo-style’’, the PDP said it had further confirmed earlier alarm that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government has commenced total clampdown on the opposition.

