I am alone in government, my appointees have abandoned me - Benue governor laments

- Governor Ortom of Benue state said that his appointees are not performing as he expected

- He said most of the appointees do not defend him or his government in the face of opposition

- The governor, however, charged the new people he appointed to various positions in his government to do their best for the state

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has lamented that all his appointees have abandoned him.

Ortom stated this on Monday, June 25, at the inauguration of governing board members and two governing councils at the government house, Makurdi, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The governor regretted that all his appointees have not been able to stand for him in the face of opposition.

He said that rather than defending him wherever his government is being battered by the opposition, “they will rather keep mute,” adding that the appointees have not contributed meaningfully to the success of his administration in the past three years.

“l know all this while that l have nobody in my government. It is unfortunate that l had surrounded myself with appointees who cannot defend me or this government. I have realized that I have given the opportunity to serve with me in this government people who are not doing good to me.

“I’m all alone. This is because each time they are confronted with issues regarding me or the government, they would not defend me or the government, rather they would remain mute. But l know that God will see us through,” Ortom said.

He, however, charged the newly appointed board and governing council members to do their best to meet the yearnings of the people of the state.

He said that his administration has zero tolerance for corruption saying he would not hesitate to deal with anyone found diverting public funds into private pockets.

“It is necessary to urge all the appointees that they have come to serve at a time that challenges are numerous but the people’s expectations are high. The implication of this is that you should swiftly deploy your experience to respond to all these challenges and expectations. The meagre resources of the state must be frugally managed to get the best results for the people,” he said.

Names of the Boards and Governing Councils are; Alfred Akawe Torkula College of Advanced and Professional Studies, Akperan Orshi College of Agriculture, Yandev, Colleges of Education, Katsina-Ala and Oju.

Others are; Benue State Examinations Board, IBB Square Management Board, Benue Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (BERWASSA), Benue State Scholarship Board, Benue State Planning Commission, Benue Sports Council, Land Use Allocation Committee and Adult and Non-Formal Education as well as Boundaries Committee, Council for Arts and Culture, Radio Benue, Benue Tourism Board, Benue State Urban Development Board, Benue State Water Board and Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Meanwhile, Governor Ortom has openly denied writing petition to the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest the ex-governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam.

Ortom denied his involvement in his predecessor’s arrest following media reports of being behind it.

“We wish to categorically state that Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom did not write a petition, which led to the arrest of the former governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam, contrary to some media reports,” a statement released by the Benue state government read.

Source: Naija.ng

