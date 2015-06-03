6 star players who are currently struggling at the World Cup

- Messi and Muller lead the list of top footballers struggling at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

- The two football stars alongside a number of others have failed to live up to their expectations

- Others include Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil, Brazil's Neymar and Argentina' Sergio Aguero

The 2018 World Cup has seen a host of brilliant and gifted footballers exhibit their football skills and talent to the entire world.

They are players tipped by fans to shine at the snap of their fingers when the tournament kicked off in Russia mid-June.

However, the players who have also had an illustrious career with top European clubs have thus far failed to impress at the global stage.

Here are the six players currently struggling at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

The Barcelona star forward has had an arguably miserable campaign going by Argentina's two opening games against Croatia and World Cup debutants, Iceland.

The South American nation were held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland in a tough tie that Messi failed to score from the penalty spot to salvage three points for his home country.

Sampaoli's men were hammered 3-0 by Croatia in their second group match leaving them on the verge of elimination.

However, having failed to inspire his country to victory in their two previous matches, Messi will be looking to turn the tables when Argentina battle Nigeria in a do-or-die clash on Tuesday, June 16.

2. Sergio Aguero (Argentina)

Like Messi, the Manchester City forward has been devoid of service in Russia.

Argentina's grumpy start to their World Cup campaign has seen Aguero made the fall guy, with head coach Jorge Sampaoli relegating him to the bench.

He might have bagged a goal against Iceland, but in the unfortunate event Argentina crash out of the tournament, the star forward will have missed a rare opportunity of redeeming himself.

3. Mesut Ozil (Germany)

The Arsenal star found himself on the receiving end during Germany’s disastrous opening defeat against Mexico.

The 2014 World Cup champions went on to salvage a 2-1 last-gasp win over Sweden in their second match that Ozil did not have many favours in.

However, Germany coach Joachim Low having asserted that his side still needs the services of Ozil going forward, there is some hope left for the playmaker.

4. Thomas Muller (Germany)

The hard-working charm of Germany's 2014 triumph is never again a key man at Bayern Munich and his forces seem, by all accounts, to be melting away at international level.

His performance from the right flank have been mysterious, and he has scarcely made any goal attempt throughout the tournament.

Interestingly, he was the only outfield player alongside defenders that did not have a shot in the thrashing by Mexico.

5. Neymar (Brazil)

The world's most costly player took as much time as needed touching base.

But his indispensable contribution in Brazil's last-heave 2-0 triumph over Costa Rica has revived his country's campaign.

With the player blasted for his emotional tears after a passionate night's work, he will need to improve should the Selecao get anywhere close what their demanding fans thirst for.

6. Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Lewandowski's Poland have since crashed out of the tournament.

Fascinatingly, a year ago, the Pole tweeted his Colombian Bayern Munich teammate, James Rodriguez, to to tell him that he trusted he would recall his goals from the forthcoming World Cup in Russia as he had recollected his from four years ago.

Ironically, Colombia hammered Poland 3-0 in their second group match to dump Polish side out of the tourney.

