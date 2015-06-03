Latest News

MADNESS!! Ronaldo Miss Penalty, Karim Scores At The Last Minute As Iran Draw 1 – 1 Against Portugal (Watch How It Happened)

25/06/2018 16:28:00
UNBELIEVABLE!! Watch Aspas Late Equalizer For Spain In 2 – 2 Draw Against Morocco (I Will Never Forget This Match)

25/06/2018 17:05:00
‘You Can’t Arrest Or Accuse Me Of Stealing’- President Buhari

25/06/2018 17:09:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Spanish doctor goes on trial over 'stolen baby' Ines Madrigal

Van deliberately rams Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf's head office

Buzz Aldrin was filled with sorrow after children sought guardianship

Russia's hottest World Cup fan says she's the victim of revenge porn

Monica Lewinsky talks Xanax and dealing with Bill Clinton fallout

Yasseen Mansour

Miloud Chaabi

Jim Ovia

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Christoffel Wiese

Bishop David Oyedepo

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Chris Okotie

Bishop Tudor Bismark

So romantic! Nigerian man takes his girlfriend down memory lane as he surprises her with special proposal (photos)

by 26/06/2018 13:48:00 0 comments 1 Views

Love is always a sweet thing with the right person. Relationship blogger, Olumide Glowville has left bachelor hood after he surprised his girlfriend of five years with a beautiful and simple proposal.

Photos from the special moment which has surfaced on the internet reminds everyone of the most important thing in love, which is soul connection. Olumide and his woman first met in 2013 at a particular spot and have been trying to make the best out of life together since then.

On the day he decided to pop the question, he took her unawares and found a way to drag her to the exact spot they met five years ago. With no make-up on and just track suit on, the young lady was asked to be the one for Olumide till death breaks it.

The natural beauty said yes and activated their incredible beginning to forever as husband and wife.

READ ALSO: Police release statement on death of Dbanj’s son

Here are the photos below:

Olumide who is elated by the special moment in his life, took time to describe how the proposal happened while thanking everyone who made it possible for him to express his love for his number one girl.

"Where are you now?" Dammy asked for the umpteenth time, growing impatient.

"I'm close. Just two bus stops away." I responded, not wanting her to panic.

The truth was that I had arrived the spot I wanted her to be, along with Mummy Mo and Ozone. We just needed one more person to complete the plan - Dammy's brother, Ola.

So, I called and asked him to quietly leave the house without telling anyone.

In a few minutes, he had arrived and the plan was for him to call Dammy and say he had just been arrested by The Police and that she should come quickly to the bus stop (where we were all waiting). Ola called, but Dammy wouldn't leave the house. Partly because she didn't believe her brother at first, and also because she was waiting for me. The plan was failing. So I called her again to lie and push her out of the house.

"Hello Dammy, I'm very close. The bike I took fell due to the slippery road. I'm trying to clean up, but I am coming still." She panicked further, but I assured her I would be fine. That was the cue to get her out of the house since Ola wouldn't stop buzzing her phone. Mummy Mo was to wait by the junction and be the one to see Dammy; Ozone, Ola and I were to hide somewhere close.

Mo was to see Dammy and make it look like a coincidence, start small talks to distract her, and the rest of us would appear behind them to catch Dammy by surprise. It was looking all set, until Dammy arrived. The poor girl was more concerned about her brother who was being harassed by the police than meeting any friendly looking stranger at the bus stop.

She acknowledge Mo from a distance, but wouldn't wait to talk; she wanted to see her brother first. So, she went further down the street in frantic search. That was not the plan. Quick thinking was needed. The only way to calm her down was to release her brother from hiding and bring her back to the spot we wanted her to be.

Ola went after her and told her another lie - saying the policemen decided to let him go after begging. Dammy calmed, and was ready to receive Mo. She gave her a big hug when they returned to the junction and got into small talks about what Mo had come to do in their area all the way from Lagos. That was my cue. Question popped, we said YES! right at the place where I first met her physically in 2013

Thank you Mummy Mo for blessing our day with your Alatasue Chicken, Snail, Ponmo and most importantly, your friendship. May God bless Ozone for signing up for this, despite the short notice and without flinching. I'm so grateful to Olamipo for being kind, friendly and supportive. Special thanks to everyone who's being part of our journey since 2013 as well, you guys are wonderful.

The road has not been smooth, I have not been the perfect guy, but I have made a resolve to see this through as perfectly as I can; one day at a time. It all starts from now, and I'm officially off the market. Wow! Just like that!"

READ ALSO: Photo of Dbanj's residential swimming pool where his son drowned

Congratulations to the couple!

