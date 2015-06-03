Breaking: DSS allegedly releases Senator Abaribe on bail 4 days after arrest

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has reportedly just been freed by the Department of State Services (DSS), four days after he was arrested.

According to Sahara Reporters, his lawyers and associates are now at the DSS headquarters in Abuja processing the paperwork for his release.

Senator Abaribe was arrested by the DSS on Friday, June 22, and has since been in detention for undisclosed reasons, speculated to be related to the case of Nnamdi Kanu, the missing leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Earlier on Tuesday, June 26, Abaribe had appeared before Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako to defend his decision to stand as one of the three sureties for Kanu, who has not been seen or heard of since September 2017.

Abaribe was taken to court by the DSS, and was immediately taken back to the agency's headquarters after the hearing as the judge said she could not give the order for the senator’s release.

It was shortly after the court hearing that Abaribe's lawyers allegedly received a phone call from the DSS inviting them to come and process his release.

Abaribe’s lawyers, Chukwuma Ume (SAN), Aloy Ejimakor and Ifeanyi Iboko, as well as his surety, were said to be currently at the DSS office to formally secure his freedom, Sahara Reporters stated.

Abaribe is allegedly being released on a DSS administrative bond that requires him to produce any civil servant on the rank of a Director with residence in Abuja.

