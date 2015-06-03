2 killed as suspected herdsmen reportedly ambush soldiers in Benue

Suspected herdsmen reportedly ambushed and killed two soldiers in Branch Umenger, Guma Local Government area in Benue state.

According to The Nation, two other persons were also injured in the attack.

It was reported that the ambush happened between Barkin Koota and Branch Umenger, a boarder settlement in Guma Local Government in the morning on Tuesday, June 26.

A member of the community, James Igbudu, narrated that the soldiers were on patrol when they were ambushed by the herdsmen.

He said the suspected herdsmen had destroyed a bridge linking Baking Koota and Branch Umenger.

Soldiers had reportedly been deployed to be patrolling along the border community that linked Benue and Nasarawa state following series of attacks in the past.

Meanwhile, a former governor of Kaduna state and past national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the killing of 86 people in Plateau state.

Ahmed Makarfi expressed his pain at the killing of many Nigerians in Plateau on Monday, June 25.

The Punch reports that said that the killings were unfortunate, unnecessary and condemnable. He said killing under any guise cannot be justified by any group or individual.

