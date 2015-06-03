Peru crash out of Russia 2018 World Cup despite their victory over Australia in their final Group game

- Peru on Tuesday, June 26, recorded their first win at the Russia 2018 World Cup

- They defeated Australia 2-0 in their final Group C game at the championship

- But the win could not help them to progress to the next round of the tournament

Peru have been sent out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup despite on Tuesday, June 26, despite winning their last Group C game beating Australia 2-0.

Before this encounter, Peru had lost their two previous games against France and Denmark, but they finally got a win as farewell gift to Russia 2018 World Cup.

Edison Flores had a superb chance to score the first goal for Peru in the 10th minute when he was given a nice pass by Andre Carrillo, but he was unable to beat Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

Peru beat Australia 2-0 in Group C last match at Russia 2018 (photo: Getty)

Peru scored their first goal in the 18th minute through Andre Carrillo who was brilliantly set up by Jose Guerrero in which Australia goalie Ryan had no answer for.

The first half ended with Peru leading Australia 1-0.

Jose Guerrero scored the second and winning goal for Peru in the 50th minute, and it was Edison Flores that provided the assist for him as Peru won the match 2-0.

Peru and Australia have now been sent out of the 2018 World Cup as they finished Group C behind France and Denmark.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how France and Denmark are through to the next stage of this year's FIFA World Cup in Russia despite playing a barren draw at the Luzhniki Stadium.

The French team finished top of the table with seven points having won their first two encounters while the Danish national team are second on the table with five points.

Nigeria VS Argentina. World Cup Showdown | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng