France, Denmark secure spots in the knockout stage after recording the first goalless draw at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

France and Denmark are through to the next stage of this year's FIFA World Cup in Russia despite playing a barren draw at the Luzhniki Stadium.

The French team finished top of the table with seven points having won their first two encounters while the Danish national team are second on the table with five points.

Didier Deschamps ringed a few changes to his team that prosecuted their first two games since they have already qualified after their second clash.

Les Bleus were only able to manage a few shots on target at the absence of their key players in the most boring encounter so far at the tourney.

France made a couple of attempts at goal but their efforts weren't good enough to hand them a goal in the meeting.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen also made a couple of attempts to penetrate into their opponent's defence but met solid defenders in the French's squad.

Denmark and France will face the eventual winners of Group D in the next stage of the competition.

