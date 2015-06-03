This gorgeous lady becomes the first black woman to graduate from MIT with a Ph.D. in Nuclear Engineering

Gone are the days when women were relegated to the background and left to man the kitchen. These days, women are conquering the world and becoming pioneers in various fields.

Mareena Robinson Snowden from Maimi, is currently being celebrated as she has become the first Black woman to graduate from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a Ph.D in Nuclear Engineering.

The 30-year-old who is now a social media sensation, had nothing but praises and gratitude to God for bringing her this far in achieving such a great feat.

She wrote on Instagram,"First black woman to earn a PhD from MIT in Nuclear Engineering **insert praise break here*No one can tell me God isn’t. Grateful is the best word I have to describe how I feel. Grateful for every part of this experience - highs and lows.

Every person who supported me and those who didn’t. Grateful for a praying family, a husband who took on this challenge as his own, sisters who reminded me at every stage how powerful I am, friends who inspired me to fight harder. Grateful for the professors who fought for and against me. Every experience on this journey was necessary, and I’m better for it.

I’m grateful to be in this number, and happy to have proved the principle in my own department"

See post below:

She also shared an adorable photo with her husband which left several of her followers filled with admiration.

Congratulations to her!

Source: Naija.ng