MADNESS!! Ronaldo Miss Penalty, Karim Scores At The Last Minute As Iran Draw 1 – 1 Against Portugal (Watch How It Happened)

25/06/2018 16:28:00
UNBELIEVABLE!! Watch Aspas Late Equalizer For Spain In 2 – 2 Draw Against Morocco (I Will Never Forget This Match)

25/06/2018 17:05:00
‘You Can’t Arrest Or Accuse Me Of Stealing’- President Buhari

25/06/2018 17:09:00

Russia 2018: Cat predicts Super Eagles win against Argentina (video)

26/06/2018 11:49:00

- A cat named Achillies predicts Nigeria will emerge victorious against Argentina

- Both teams are set to clash in Group D's final crunch game at St. Petersburg

- The cat also predicted Russia's win over Saudi Arabia and Egypt respectively

A psychic cat has predicted the Super Eagles will defeat Argentina in their final Group D match in St Petersburg.

Messi and co have had a rough time in Russia so far, drawing 1-1 in their first game against Iceland then getting thumped 3-0 by Croatia.

And things are not getting to get any better according to Achilles the cat, who has been predicting winners and losers in the tournament from the comfort of the St Petersburg Hermitage museum.

READ ALSO: Mandzukic makes fun of Mascherano's height during clash with Argentina

The cat, who is deaf and regarded as psychic, previously predicted outcomes during the 2017 Confederations Cup held in Russia.

The cat correctly predicted Russia to beat Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Iran to beat Morocco and Brazil to emerge victorious against Costa Rica, although that final result was almost a given.

When the opportunity came to pick between Nigeria and Argentina, via two bowls of food placed in front of him with a flag above each, Achilles decided the Super Eagles would win by a nose.

The trend for animal predictions become global news in 2010 when Paul the octopus correctly forecast Germany's matches and correctly picked Spain as eventual winners.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported the Super Eagles defeated Iceland by 2-0 in their second Group D match.

Two second half goals from Ahmed Musa was all Nigeria needed to over-power the strong Icelandic side.

Russia 2018: Who Will Win The Match Between Nigeria and Argentina? | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

