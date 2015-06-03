Russia 2018: Nigeria’s vice president reveals what will happen after the Super Eagles clash with Argentina

- Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo believes the Super Eagles will hold their own in Tuesday’s final Group D fixture

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo believes the Super Eagles will hold their own in Tuesday’s final Group D fixture against Argentina’s Albiceleste at the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Speaking ahead of the encounter slated for the Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Osinbajo, who was in the Oyo state capital for the launch of National Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), expressed confidence that the Gernot Rohr-tutored side will overcome the South Americans while chatting with journalists on Tuesday at the Alakia, Airport, Ibadan.

“Tonight’s encounter is an important one and I am sure that Nigerian team is fully prepared,” he said, even as he was quick to add that the Super Eagles’ will progress to the Last 16 round.

“By the grace of God, victory will be ours. I hope the boys will give in their very best. I am sure and confident that they will be prepared for the important encounter.”

“They will surely advance to the next stage in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia,” Osinbajo submitted.

Interestingly, Nigeria and Argentina have met in eight matches, including four games at FIFA World Cup group stages, in 1994, 2002, 2010 and 2014, with all fixtures won by the South American side.

But the Super Eagles will progress to the knockout round if they claim a win over the Albiceleste in Tuesday’s showdown in Saint Petersburg.

On the other hand, a draw will also see Nigeria progress to the Last 16 if Croatia topple Iceland in the second Group D last fixture on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that FIFA has appointed referee, Cüneyt Çakır of Turkey, to take charge of Nigeria’s Super Eagles final Group D showdown against Argentina’s Albiceleste.

The encounter which is slated for Tuesday, June 26, at Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg will be the highly-experienced match arbiter will be assisted by compatriots, Bahattin Duran and Tarık Ongun as assistant referees.

