Naira maintains Dollar strength, appreciates further against Pound

- The Naira stayed strong against Dollar at parallel market

- The local currency, however, appreciated against Pound

- The Naira closed at N362 to a Dollar, N420 to Euro while the Pound traded at N483

The Nigerian Naira on Tuesday, June 26, retained its strengthened rate at the parallel market against Dollar.

According to NAIJ.com findings, the local currency maintained the same rates of N362 against Dollar and N420 against Euro as it was yesterday, June 25, but appreciated against Pound.

Last week, at the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira closed at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro exchanged at N483 and N424, respectively.

Naira maintains strength against Dollar

Trading at the investors’ window saw the naira close at N361 to the dollar, with a trading turnover of N312.05 million. The naira closed at N305.8 to the dollar at the CBN window.

The naira has remained stable across the foreign exchange market due to the intervention of the CBN.

Source: Naija.ng