Banky W, Juliet Ibrahim, Falz and 4 other celebrities who are in Russia to support the Super Eagles

Banky W, Juliet Ibrahim, Falz and 4 other celebrities who are in Russia to support the Super Eaglesby Ezinna Bosah 26/06/2018 11:40:00 0 comments 1 Views
With the Super Eagles set to play Argentina on June 26, 2018 at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, several celebrities have visited Russia all in a bid to support Nigeria.
NAIJ.com has curated a list of the entertainers who have visited the camp of the players and shared photos of themselves. See them below:
1. Banky W
2. Falz
3. Sound Sultan
4. Juliet Ibrahim
5. Timi Dakolo
6. Kemi Adetiba
7. Bolanle Olukanni
Source: Naija.ng
