Banky W, Juliet Ibrahim, Falz and 4 other celebrities who are in Russia to support the Super Eagles

With the Super Eagles set to play Argentina on June 26, 2018 at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, several celebrities have visited Russia all in a bid to support Nigeria.

NAIJ.com has curated a list of the entertainers who have visited the camp of the players and shared photos of themselves. See them below:

1. Banky W

2. Falz

3. Sound Sultan

4. Juliet Ibrahim

5. Timi Dakolo

6. Kemi Adetiba

7. Bolanle Olukanni

