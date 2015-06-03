Are there any kings in modern Nigeria? While the President is the political leader of the country, ethic groups have their own traditional rulers. Do you know the names of top 10 Obas in Yorubaland? They are the kings of the 21st century, and it is important for each Yoruba indigene and other Nigerians to find out more about these honourable men.

Traditional rulers in Nigeria

Who are Obas? Why are they so important to Yoruba people? Before we share the list of the first class Obas in Yorubaland, we need to explain some details about Yoruba crown.

The amazing Yoruba culture is worth discovering and exploring. This ethnic group has always had traditional rulers who represented the sons of Oduduwa. By the way, Oduduwa is known as the first Ife’s ruler and represents the ancestor of all modern and autonomous royal families and generations in Yorubaland.

Yorubas believe that Oduduwa was a real soldier and idol, representing a father of the whole race. It is possible to say that modern first class Obas in Yorubaland are kings who continue what Oduduwa started and keep uniting all Yoruba people under Yoruba crown.

10 first class Obas in Yorubaland

We should say that our list of traditional rulers in Nigeria is not a ranking! We just want to list the most famous traditional rulers who wear Yoruba crown now. Also, there is no particular order in our list of first class Obas.

Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, photo from Wikipedia

1. Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi

This well-known king became ruler of Ile Ifein 2015. This Oba has a big influence in the country, not only in Yorubaland. He obtained his primary and higher education in Ibadan. Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi studied accounting.

He was chosen as Oba from several candidates, and he is the current spiritual leader of Yoruba land.

Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, photo from thenationonlineng.net

2. Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III

The current Oba of Oyo town is Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III. This traditional Yoruba ruler has 7 wives. He loves attending different events and enjoys boxing.

Being the Oba, he is also referred to as ‘emperor’, and his roots date back to the Oyo empire, which existed long time ago.

Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, photo from newsflagship.com

4. Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III

Sons of Oduduwa rule across the whole Yorubaland that consists of different towns. Egbaland is one of such lands. Its current traditional ruler, Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, is also known as Oda or Alake of Egba.

He received his Yoruba crown in 2005 and had become a highly influential person in Nigeria ever since.

Sikiru Kayode Adetona, photo from pulse.ng

5. Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona

While most traditional rulers in Nigeria are comparatively young, there are some exceptions. For example, Sikiru Kayode Adetona has been on the throne for nearly 60 years, and this makes ‘son of Oduduwa’ one of the kings who rule for the longest period.

Just like other first class Obas in Yorubaland, the king of Ijebu comes from a royal Anikilaya family. His full title is Awujale of Ijebu.

Saliu Adetunji, photo from fujiipop.wordpress.com

6. Oba Saliu Adetunji

People who live in Ibadan know Oba Saliu Adtunji who is the forty-first Olubadan. His coronation was held 2 years ago, in 2016.

Francis Adedoyin, photo from www.yinkaolatunbosun.com

7. Oba Francis Adedoyin

The town of Modakeke in Osun State has its own king. His name is Francis Adedoyin.

Oba Francis Adedoyin became the king in 2009. It is curious that unlike other Yoruba Obas, Francis does not come from a royal family.

Adesimbo Victor Kiladejo, photo from guardian.ng

8. Oba Adesimbo Victor Kiladejo

Yoruba people who live in Ondo State have their Oba. His full name is Adesimbo Victor Kiladejo Adenrele Ademefun, but many know him shortly as Jilo III.

Oba Adesimbo was officially crowned in 2008. However, he received his royal title 2 years earlier. Oba Adesimbo is also a medical doctor. He studied medicine and surgery in Nigeria and Liverpool, UK.

Oba Aladelusi Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, Odundun II, photo from www.thisdaylive.com

9. Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi

Who is the king of the Akure Kingdom in Yorubaland? His full name is Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi (Odundun II). The traditional ruler holds the official title of Deji of Akure.

Odundun II became the Oba in 2015, and for the last three years, he is referred to as His Imperial Majesty.

Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II, photo from thenationonlineng.net

10. Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II

The town of Ilesa also called Ilesaland has its own king whose name is Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II. He has been the traditional ruler since 1982.

This land has a long list of notable Obas, who ruled here for many centuries. Oba Aromolaran II is a notable person as well. As a teacher, economist and author, he stands behind approximately 100 books.

These are the top 10 Obas in Yorubaland, who preserved the pre-colonial title and make the modern history of Nigeria more interesting and attractive for foreign visitors. Yoruba culture is rich, unique, and impressive.

