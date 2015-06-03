Check out 4 important reasons that will help Super Eagles to beat Argentina in Russia

The final games of Group D in this year’s World Cup will be very tough especially that of Argentina and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The game will have dire consequences on the side that loses, which makes it a decider for both teams.

Nigeria currently sit in second position behind the already qualified Croatia, and a draw may just be enough to see the Super Eagles progress, provided Iceland fail to beat the Croats by a 3+ goal margin.

4 Reasons why Nigeria will beat Argentina.

Argentina, on the other hand, need nothing but victory to secure qualification to the round of 16. Anything else would mean them taking the next flight back to Buenos Aires.

Therefore, with the stakes very high, this game will definitely be tensed. However, here are four reasons why Argentina will lose to Nigeria:

1. Argentina in poor form

Argentina are known to be a very good football nation, but the side that has turned up at the 2018 World Cup has simply been poor and out of form.

In fact, Nigeria should be happy playing Argentina in this moment. In two games Sampaoli‘s side has shown no signs of a team that is in Russia to make a point. Qualification to the tournament itself was quite a rough journey for the Abiceleste, but their performance in the two games so far has been even more disappointing.

Argentina coach, Sampaoli. Source: Fifa.com

With Argentina is such poor form, there is no reason why Nigeria should not be able to beat them.

2. Messi struggling

Say whatever you want, but there’s no denying of the fact that this Argentina is a one-man team. For so long the country has depended on the brilliance of Lionel Messi to make strides.

However, even the Barcelona star is human and has been totally off colour in Russia so far. When Messi plays well, the Argentina team plays well.

But with the 30-year-old currently struggling, it is obvious that Argentina will also struggle when they face Nigeria. And that will be to the advantage of the Super Eagles who must take their chances.

3. Recent history favours Nigeria

Nigeria and Argentina have met many times in the past. Most often it is the South Americans who have triumphed, but the situation was different in the last game between both countries.

In the most recent game played between Nigeria and Argentina, the Super Eagles emerged victorious, coasting to a 4-2 win over Sampaoli‘s side



Although the Argentina team that lost was without Messi, the win shifts momentum towards the Super Eagles players. Having already beaten Argentina in the past few months, the players should be confident of repeating the feat in Russia.

4. Rohr finds perfect tactics

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr is currently in his best moment as a tactician. The German had his tactics totally wrong when Nigeria faced Croatia their opening World Cup game.

However, he has revised his note very well and has managed to devise the perfect tactical plan to suit this Nigeria team. Captain Mikel Obi has been brought back to his favoured defensive midfield role, whiles the front pairing of Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho gives the team enough pace upfront.

Rohr‘s tactics worked perfectly on Iceland and it is obvious he will play the same way against Argentina. With Sampaoli struggling to find the perfect system for his team, Nigeria again will have the advantage.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported the venue, time, lineups, head-to-head of the tough match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Argentina.

Both nations will be battling it out for a last-16 spot at the World Cup and a second place finish in Group D behind group winners Croatia.

Russia 2018: Who Will Win The Match Between Nigeria and Argentina? | Naij.com TV

Source: Naija.ng