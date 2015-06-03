DBanj’s son’s death: latest details on the tragedy

Nigeria is in shock! Read the latest details on DBanj’s son’s death. What had happened in the singer’s residence? What was the course of Daniel III death? Why are police waiting for the official explanation of the kids’ death circumstances.

Photo from www.naijacorrect.com

Terrible grief happened in the family of DBanj (Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo), the 38-year-old Nigerian musician. His only son, Daniel III, died tragically in the Ikoyi-Lagos house. The boy was only one year old.

The Lagos state police along with its condolences posted a message on the official Instagram page. It says that police is waiting for the singer and his wife Lineo to give an official explanation of the kids’ death circumstances. Parents should clarify the situation after the end of mourning.

Immediately when receiving the information about the tragic incident, police officers visited the musician's house, but no one was at home at that time. Therefore, they are expecting explanations from Mr. and Mrs. Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo.

DBanj and son, photo from www.standard.co.uk

What was the course of DBanj’s son’s death?

Based on information about DBanj posted by CNN, which refers to social network details, at the moment of tragedy the singer was not in Nigeria. He was at the BET Awards 2018 in the USA. It’s reported that Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo will soon return home to share the grief with his wife.

Moreover, mass media share information that Daniel III drowned in the pool as a result of an accident.

The musician did not comment on the tragedy. On Instagram, he just placed a black background with the words: ‘Trying times but my God is Always and Forever Faithful.’

DBanj fans and showbiz stars all over the world wrote messages with condolences to the singer and his family On social networks.

As we can see from Instagram, the singer spent time with his son, took care of Daniel III and posted photos where DBanj fed the kid or changed his diapers.

We also offer our deepest condolences to Mr. and Mrs. Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo and ask everyone to please be very vigilant with little children.

Source: Naija.ng