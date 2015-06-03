DBanj’s son’s death: latest details on the tragedy

Latest News

Latest News

MADNESS!! Ronaldo Miss Penalty, Karim Scores At The Last Minute As Iran Draw 1 – 1 Against Portugal (Watch How It Happened)

25/06/2018 16:28:00
Latest News

UNBELIEVABLE!! Watch Aspas Late Equalizer For Spain In 2 – 2 Draw Against Morocco (I Will Never Forget This Match)

25/06/2018 17:05:00
Latest News

‘You Can’t Arrest Or Accuse Me Of Stealing’- President Buhari

25/06/2018 17:09:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Man dies after jumping into river to save five-year-old boy in Sequoia National Park

0out of 5

Ditch pricey protein powders! Why EGGS are the secret to getting your summer body

0out of 5

Boy Scout, 14, is killed at summer camp by tree falling on his tent in a sudden thunder storm

0out of 5

Democrat intern who shouted 'f*** you' at Trump is suspended 

0out of 5

'If it's not your hair, do not run for office': Trump blasts 'low-life' Fallon and praises Melania

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
News

DBanj’s son’s death: latest details on the tragedy

by 26/06/2018 11:29:00 0 comments 1 Views

Nigeria is in shock! Read the latest details on DBanj’s son’s death. What had happened in the singer’s residence? What was the course of Daniel III death? Why are police waiting for the official explanation of the kids’ death circumstances.

DBanj’s son’s death

Photo from www.naijacorrect.com

Terrible grief happened in the family of DBanj (Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo), the 38-year-old Nigerian musician. His only son, Daniel III, died tragically in the Ikoyi-Lagos house. The boy was only one year old.

The Lagos state police along with its condolences posted a message on the official Instagram page. It says that police is waiting for the singer and his wife Lineo to give an official explanation of the kids’ death circumstances. Parents should clarify the situation after the end of mourning.

Immediately when receiving the information about the tragic incident, police officers visited the musician's house, but no one was at home at that time. Therefore, they are expecting explanations from Mr. and Mrs. Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo.

READ ALSO: Dbanj and wife should be arrested for carelessness - Nigerian man says

DBanj and son

DBanj and son, photo from www.standard.co.uk

What was the course of DBanj’s son’s death?

Based on information about DBanj posted by CNN, which refers to social network details, at the moment of tragedy the singer was not in Nigeria. He was at the BET Awards 2018 in the USA. It’s reported that Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo will soon return home to share the grief with his wife.

Moreover, mass media share information that Daniel III drowned in the pool as a result of an accident.

READ ALSO: Dbanj wife and baby

The musician did not comment on the tragedy. On Instagram, he just placed a black background with the words: ‘Trying times but my God is Always and Forever Faithful.’

DBanj fans and showbiz stars all over the world wrote messages with condolences to the singer and his family On social networks.

READ ALSO: Dbanj house and cars

As we can see from Instagram, the singer spent time with his son, took care of Daniel III and posted photos where DBanj fed the kid or changed his diapers.

We also offer our deepest condolences to Mr. and Mrs. Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo and ask everyone to please be very vigilant with little children.

READ ALSO: Photo of Dbanj's residential swimming pool where his son drowned

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More