12 suspected kidnappers who wrote letters to 6 wealthy families arrested in Sokoto state

- Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Sokoto State Command, has arrested 12 suspected kidnappers

- The gang forwarded a letter to six wealthy families in Gidan Walo village in Tureta local government area, demanding N12 million payment

- In the letter, the families were asked to pay the money or risk the kidnap of the head of their families

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Sokoto state command, has arrested 12 suspected kidnappers operating in four local government areas of the state.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday, June 26, the commandant of the agency, Mr Babangida Dutsinma, said three of the gang members were arrested on Friday, while others were nabbed later.

Dutsinma said the gang forwarded a letter to six wealthy families in Gidan Walo village in Tureta local government area, demanding N12 million payment or risk the kidnap of the head of their families if they failed to remit the money.

He said the frightened families came up with N2 million and gave it to kidnappers’ contact person before the officials got the information.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NSCDC acted promptly in collaboration with local vigilantes and arrested the suspects through intelligent surveillance.

The commandant explained that all the suspects had confessed to the crime along with others perpetrated at various communities in Isa, Sabon-birni, Tureta and Raba local government areas and neighbouring towns in Zamfara.

He added that seven locally made guns, various other weapons and charms had been recovered from the gang, noting that investigation was ongoing.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the police killed a four-man armed kidnappers syndicate in Aba, Abia state.

The kidnappers had abducted a man identified as Onyemaechi Mbamaonyeukwu Ijeoma, the managing director of Mba Hotels Aba.

