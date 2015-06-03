Police storm Lagos ‘OPC shrine’ allegedly used to extort money from people, arrest 3 suspects

Latest News

Latest News

Super Eagles Shocked By Fans As Hotel Address Leaks (Video)

26/06/2018 13:44:00
Latest News

[Mixtape] Naijaloaded Ft. DJ Davisy – Top Songs In Naija (June Edition)

26/06/2018 13:52:00
Latest News

[Mixtape] DIYM x DJ Instinct – Fire Mix (Vol. 1)

26/06/2018 14:55:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Sarah Sanders to get Secret Service protection at her home

0out of 5

The NBA still leads men's pro sports in diversity hiring

0out of 5

Heather Locklear's ex says 'time will tell' if she can overcome recent struggles following meltdown

0out of 5

Man, 32, drowns in a pool during his own birthday party 

0out of 5

Woman arrested after hitting black teen and telling him to leave pool in South Carolina

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
News

Police storm Lagos ‘OPC shrine’ allegedly used to extort money from people, arrest 3 suspects

by 26/06/2018 17:51:00 0 comments 1 Views

- The Lagos state police command stormed a suspected OPC shrine allegedly used to extort members of the public

- The police said the shrine is also being used by some suspected OPC members to subject people to trial by ordeal

- The state's commissioner of police warned that the Lagos command will not tolerate any group that takes laws into their hands

The Police in Lagos state have arrested three suspected members of the O’odua Peoples Congress (OPC) and raided a shrine allegedly used to extort members of the public.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner of police in Lagos state, CP Imohimi Edgal, who led detectives on Tuesday, June 26, to the shrine, ordered for its destruction.

Edgal told newsmen at the scene that the operators of the shrine were carrying out trial by ordeal on those arrested for offences not known to the police at the Opebi link bridge in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

READ ALSO: N300m bail bond: Nnamdi Kanu’s surety asks court to order his arrest

He said that going by the items found in the shrine, some of the victims were tortured to force them to own up to the particular crimes they were being tried for.

The police boss said that three persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in some nefarious activities around the shrine, while ATM cards, mobile phones and three POS machines allegedly used to extort money from victims were recovered.

Edgal said that some officials of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Security and Safety Corps (LSNSC) had informed the command of the suspicious movement of people in and out of the shrine.

He said that based on the strength of the information, he directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ikeja to investigate the issue.

“Based on the directive, a team of undercover policemen led by the DPO mounted surveillance around the area. On Monday, June 25, officials of the Neighbourhood Security Safely Corps witnessed a man being dragged into the shrine.

“They were attracted to the scene by the man’s screaming. They quickly informed the DPO who moved his men to the scene, where three persons were arrested and the victim rescued.

“In as much as we believe in community policing and community partnership, let me sound a note of warning to any group of persons who may want to take laws into their hands that the command will deal decisively with members of such groups.

“Members of the OPC have been helpful to the command in the past. We see them as partners. But as you can see, some group of persons under the guise of the OPC have erected an office under the Opebi link bridge where they take people to try them by ordeal.

“They also have a shrine there that they bring their victims to. I believe that they forced victims to take an oath. We will not tolerate this in any part of the state. Those arrested are undergoing interrogation.

“One of the victims was freed. We are investigating and all those behind these barbaric acts will soon be rounded up. When they are arrested, they will be made to face the wrath of the law,” he warned.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, in the bid to ensure proper upgrading and transformation of the Lairage complex in the Agege area of Lagos, the state government on Saturday, June 23, demolished more than 500 sheds and illegal structures around the Oko-Oba abattoir.

Oluwatoyin Suarau, the state commissioner for agriculture, revealed this while reviewing report of the demolition exercise carried out by operatives of the state ministry of agriculture in collaboration with the ministry of environment, Lagos state environment and special offences enforcement unit, Department of State Security (DSS) and Operation MESA.

Saurau said that the clean-up exercise included all shanties and illegal structures within the abattoir and along Fagba-Railway section of the abattoir complex.

BUSTED: Police Parade Uber Driver for Allegedly Stealing Owner's Car | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More