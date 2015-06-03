Latest News

Super Eagles Shocked By Fans As Hotel Address Leaks (Video)

26/06/2018 13:44:00
[Mixtape] Naijaloaded Ft. DJ Davisy – Top Songs In Naija (June Edition)

26/06/2018 13:52:00
[Mixtape] DIYM x DJ Instinct – Fire Mix (Vol. 1)

26/06/2018 14:55:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sarah Sanders to get Secret Service protection at her home

The NBA still leads men's pro sports in diversity hiring

Heather Locklear's ex says 'time will tell' if she can overcome recent struggles following meltdown

Man, 32, drowns in a pool during his own birthday party 

Woman arrested after hitting black teen and telling him to leave pool in South Carolina

Paul Harris

Oba Otudeko

Adrian Gore

Theophilus Danjuma

Alami Lazraq

Agyin Asare

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Temitope Joshua

News

Heartbreak as man pays N2.1m for bride price then finds out his girlfriend is already taken

26/06/2018 17:20:00

- A man paid N2.1 million for a woman who played him, and now her family won't give the money back

- His story led to another man sharing a similar incident, where he paid N1. 8 million for a woman who cheated on him

- Their stories led to social media users thinking fathers were using their daughters to get rich

A man paid N2.1 miilion for a woman he loved in then he found out she was busy with someone else. Now, her family won't give his money back.

Metro FM posted the man's story on their Facebook page. In 2016, an unidentified man paid a lot of money to marry the woman of his dreams, but after he found out he was not the only man in her life, he asked for his N2.1 million back.

However, her family has since refused to pay back the lobola he paid for their daughter.

"I paid N2.1 million for the woman I loved back home in KZN in 2016 but found out that she’s busy with someone else. All I want is my bride price money back", he said.

Bride-price

Man pays N2.1 million bride price. Photo credit: MetroFM/Facebook

And, he is apparently not the only man who got swindled out of a lot of money. A Facebook user named Nathan Simonson had a similar incident. However, Simonson does not care about getting his money back.

"I paid N1.8 million. Bought a house for her. SHE cheated on me and i don't want anything to do with her ever again. I don't want my money back....no one forced anyone to pay bride price #fellas if you paid pride price and ended up not making her your wife, let it go. forget the money and move on.act as if you bought her a gift.(she'll never forget you).she might even come back to you to ask for your forgiveness.", he said.

Social media users gave their opinions on the two men's stories, with many feeling families should not hide behind culture- they should give back the men's money.

George Ash wrote, " People need to stop using culture to cover bullish, he must get his money back. If it was a women, most of y'all would recommend her to leave."

Man pays R80 000 lobola then finds out his bae is already taken

Facebook users weigh in on the man's issue: Photo credit: MetroFM/Facebook

Source: Naija.ng

