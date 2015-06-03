Heartbreak as man pays N2.1m for bride price then finds out his girlfriend is already taken

- A man paid N2.1 million for a woman who played him, and now her family won't give the money back

- His story led to another man sharing a similar incident, where he paid N1. 8 million for a woman who cheated on him

- Their stories led to social media users thinking fathers were using their daughters to get rich

A man paid N2.1 miilion for a woman he loved in then he found out she was busy with someone else. Now, her family won't give his money back.

Metro FM posted the man's story on their Facebook page. In 2016, an unidentified man paid a lot of money to marry the woman of his dreams, but after he found out he was not the only man in her life, he asked for his N2.1 million back.

However, her family has since refused to pay back the lobola he paid for their daughter.

"I paid N2.1 million for the woman I loved back home in KZN in 2016 but found out that she’s busy with someone else. All I want is my bride price money back", he said.

And, he is apparently not the only man who got swindled out of a lot of money. A Facebook user named Nathan Simonson had a similar incident. However, Simonson does not care about getting his money back.

"I paid N1.8 million. Bought a house for her. SHE cheated on me and i don't want anything to do with her ever again. I don't want my money back....no one forced anyone to pay bride price #fellas if you paid pride price and ended up not making her your wife, let it go. forget the money and move on.act as if you bought her a gift.(she'll never forget you).she might even come back to you to ask for your forgiveness.", he said.

Social media users gave their opinions on the two men's stories, with many feeling families should not hide behind culture- they should give back the men's money.

George Ash wrote, " People need to stop using culture to cover bullish, he must get his money back. If it was a women, most of y'all would recommend her to leave."

