Jos killing: Read what President Buhari told Plateau leaders

Super Eagles Shocked By Fans As Hotel Address Leaks (Video)

26/06/2018 13:44:00
[Mixtape] Naijaloaded Ft. DJ Davisy – Top Songs In Naija (June Edition)

26/06/2018 13:52:00
[Mixtape] DIYM x DJ Instinct – Fire Mix (Vol. 1)

26/06/2018 14:55:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sarah Sanders to get Secret Service protection at her home

The NBA still leads men's pro sports in diversity hiring

Heather Locklear's ex says 'time will tell' if she can overcome recent struggles following meltdown

Man, 32, drowns in a pool during his own birthday party 

Woman arrested after hitting black teen and telling him to leave pool in South Carolina

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Jos killing: Read what President Buhari told Plateau leaders

26/06/2018 17:07:00

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies to be vigilant especially in the protection of lives and properties.

The president spoke in Jos, Plateau state following renewed killings by suspected herdsmen.

In a statement by Garba Shehu on Tuesday, June 26, the president was quoted as saying he will continue to pressurise security agencies to keep the country safe.

READ ALSO: Messi scores as Argentina pip Nigeria 2-1 to qualify for round of 16

Read the statement below:

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Jos directed security chiefs in the country to remain vigilant and ensure the protection of lives and property in the country.

Speaking at an interactive session with stakeholders in Plateau State in the aftermath of the recent killings in some communities, the President urged traditional and community leaders to complement government efforts by persuading their constituencies to tolerate one another for peace and unity in the country.

‘‘I will continue to pressurise members of the law enforcement agencies directly under me by the Constitution as the Commander-in Chief. About eight days ago, we had five hours security meeting of the service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police.

‘‘What happened here in Jos is very bad. The question of leadership, from your household to whatever you are, is justice. The bottom line is justice.

‘‘That is why wherever I go, I will always appeal to the leadership of the communities, the law enforcement agencies to always have control of their constituencies,’’ he said.

Condemning the latest clashes in Plateau State, which left scores dead, President Buhari, who was accompanied to the meeting by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and his counterparts from Kebbi and Niger, condoled with the affected families, the Government and people of the State, and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

The President also used the occasion of the interactive session attended by traditional rulers, community and religious leaders, representatives of youth, women and trade union groups, security chiefs and some top government officials to appeal to Nigerians to avoid inflammatory utterances that endanger peace or promote conflicts.

‘‘Whatever is being given to the media, we have to be very responsible about it.

‘‘Take for instance the situation in Benue. The Benue subsistence farmer knows that the Nigerian cattle herder that he knows doesn’t carry nothing more than a stick, occasionally sometimes something to cut grass to feed his cattle.

‘‘But the present herder, I am told, carries AK47 and people are even blaming me for not talking to them because maybe (they say) I look like one of them.

‘‘There is some injustice in these aspersions,’’ the President Buhari said.

According to him, “It is noteworthy that many Nigerians still acknowledge that despite the security challenges, this administration has made notable successes in the security sector.”

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Lalong blamed parties in the conflict in the State for reneging on their agreement to maintain peace, leading to the recent upsurge in violence, after nearly three years of calm and normalcy in the State.

‘‘We are concerned as a State that the sophisticated weapons used in these attacks, from the evidences on the ground and the narrations of victims, are not those conventional to our environment for self-defence but reflective of a terrorist invasion.

‘‘It, therefore, demands a justified response like that which was undertaken to address the Boko Haram insurgency,’’ he said.

The governor also requested that given the number of villages completely ravaged in the violence, the Federal Government should establish an Emergency Special Intervention Fund to help reconstruct the destroyed communities.

President Buhari also carefully listened to the presentations and recommendations made by Alhaji Nura Abdullahi, State Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and Mrs Florence Jambol, a representative of the Berom community in Plateau State, on engendering peace in the communities.

Meanwhile, a former governor of Kaduna state and past national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the killing of 86 people in Plateau state.

Ahmed Makarfi expressed his pain at the killing of many Nigerians in Plateau on Monday, June 25.

The Punch reports that said that the killings were unfortunate, unnecessary and condemnable. He said killing under any guise cannot be justified by any group or individual.

National Day of Mourning for Victims of Violent Killings Across Nigeria | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

