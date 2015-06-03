Recruitment: NPS speaks on the list of successful candidates

- The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) said it has not released the list of successful candidates in its ongoing recruitment

- It urged Nigerians to disregard information being circulated in the social media concerning the recruitment

- The NPS said that updates on the recruitment exercise will be duly communicated to the public via credible and accessible media very soon

The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) has said that the list of successful candidates in the ongoing recruitment exercise into the service is not yet ready.

The spokesman of the NPS, Francis Enobore, said in a statement on Tuesday, June 26, that the information being circulated in the social media concerning the recruitment process was not correct, Daily Trust reports.

"The attention of the management of the Nigerian Prisons Service has been drawn to the information making rounds on the Social Media Space, as regards the ongoing recruitment exercise.

"The Nigerian Prisons Service wishes to state unequivocally that the said information which hinges around updates on the recruitment and release of a purported list of successful candidates is false.

"This information is aimed at defrauding unsuspecting job seekers by fraudsters," he said.

Enobore warned the public to ignore the purported list, insisting that "the Nigerian Prisons Service did not consult any Private or corporate organization, whether through mainstream or social media to facilitate the Recruitment Exercise."

He assured that updates on the recruitment exercise will be duly communicated to members of the public via credible and accessible media in due course.

Meanwhile, the Medium Prison in Nsukka, Enugu state has received a new look 92 years after it was built by the British colonial masters.

NAN correspondent who visited the prison in company of the Nigeria Prisons Service reported that the federal government replaced the old and dilapidated buildings with newly constructed 36 cell building.

Speaking during inspection of the prison in Nsukka on Tuesday, June 12, the Controller of Prisons, Enugu, Ndubuisi Ogbodo said that the new project was embarked by the minister of interior, Abdulraman Danbazau.

