Nigerians react as the Super Eagles crash out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

- Marcos Rojo late minute strike propelled Argentina into the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup

- The south American team finished second behind Croatia with 4 points from three games

Nigeria's Super Eagles crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after losing 2-1 to Argentina in the last group encounter.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi opened scoring with a fantastic strike in the 14th minute after receiving a precise and a long range pass from Ever Banega.

The south American side maintained dominance all through the first half as coach Gernot Rohr's men were unable to string passes well together.

Chelsea wing back Victor Moses equalise for Nigeria in the 51st minute after Javier Mascherano fouled Leon Balogun in the encounter.

It was however looking like the west African team were going through with four points until the 86th minute when Marcos Rojo powered a low shot into the Eagles after a great cross.

As it stands, Croatia and Argentina are through to the next round of the competition as the Croats claimed a 2-1 victory over Iceland to remain unbeaten in the group stage.

The three time African champions finished third on the table with three points after winning just one game.

However, here are how Nigerians reacted to the slim defeat that got them eliminated from this edition of the championship currently going on in Russia.

