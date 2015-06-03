Perisic scores the winner in Croatia's slim win against Iceland, set for tie with Denmark in last 16

- Croatia top Group D after a slim 2-1 victory over Iceland

Croatia qualified for the round of 16 as they scored a late goal down to defeat Iceland by a slim 2-1 victory.

Iceland knew they had to win to remain at the World Cup as they brought the game to the doorstep of the Croats.

The Scandinavian nation created chances upon chances as Hoerdur Magnusson's headed a corner wide.

Lovern Kalinic was kept busy all through the first half as he made vital saves from Gilfy Sigurdsson and Aron Gurnasson that kept the scoreline at 0-0 at half time.

Croatia came into the second half stronger as Milan Badelj strikes from distance as it hits the cross-bar.

It was not long again for Badelj as he puts Croatia ahead in the 53rd minute as the East European nation remain on course to top Group D.

Iceland pushed forward in search of an equalizer and in the 73rd minute Dejan Lovern handled the ball in the penalty.

Gunarsson stepped up and made no mistake as the captain gave his country a lifeline in making it through to the last 16.

Right at the dearth Croatia scored the winner through Inter Milan attacker Ivan Perisic as Croatia were home and dry to lead the group.

Luka Modric will lead his teammates in the round of 16 against Denmark as Argentina will square up against France.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com gave a minute by minute account as Argentina defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria by 2-1.

Lionel Messi opened his account in the match as the Victor Moses scored a penalty to put the game level at 1-1.

Four minutes from time, Manchester United defender Marcus Rojo scored the winner to break the heart of the Nigerian team.

