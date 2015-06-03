Heart of gold! Billionaires' ex wife Caroline Danjuma adopts a child on her birthday

- Actress Caroline Danjuma is a proud new mum on her birthday

- The billionaire's ex wife announced the new addition to her family on social media as she showed off their hands

Children are blessings from God. Actress, Caroline Danjuma celebrated her birthday in a big way when she recently announced the latest addition to her family. The 38-year-old mother was feeling blessed when she decided to adopt another child.

Caroline who was formerly married to one of African's billionaire's revealed that the child is a blessing and she's completely in love. The new mother also shared the gender of the baby and expressed her joy in becoming a new parent.

Danjuma shared the photos of their hands together on her social media page and stated that the little one is beautiful. She also employed her fans to praise God and not her for deciding to give hope to the little child.

Read her post below:

Congratulations!

Meanwhile, even though marriage is over between Caroline and billionaire ex, she recently wished him all the best on his birthday. NAIJ.com earlier shared the touching message she shared on social media.

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng