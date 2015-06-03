No plot of land in Yorubaland is available for cattle ranching - Afenifere tells FG

- Afenifere has rejected the federal government's plan to establish cattle ranches in 10 states in Nigeria

- The Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation said there is no land in the southwest for such programme

- It urged all the southwest governors not to cede any land for the proposed cattle ranches

The Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has rejected the federal government’s proposed cattle ranches in the six states of the Southwest geo-political zone and other Yoruba speaking states.

It said the proposed plan is an imperialist agenda aimed at creating federal cattle territories across Nigeria, The Nation reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that at its monthly meeting held on Tuesday, June 26, at the residence of its leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, Ondo state, the group cautioned the federal government against imposing any harsh policy on the nation.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting and read by the national publicity secretary of the group, Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere said cattle rearing is a private business. It insisted that the government has no business getting involved.

The Yoruba leaders said: “No plot of land in Yoruba land will be available for such cattle ranch and no governor should cede any land for such.

“We are devastated by the genocide that took place in Plateau state on Sunday (June 24) in which over 200 deaths occurred by eyewitnesses accounts, but the police admitted 100.

“These wanton killings and official irresponsibility portray Nigeria as a barbaric entity and we Yoruba people are pained living in the same space with the bestial elements who kill innocent people in a cruel manner.

“The images of little children killed mercilessly with open skulls make anyone with human blood flowing in his or her veins to shrink. We are further distressed that the response of President Muhammadu Buhari to the murder of hundreds of our citizens did not attract a word of sympathy or regret.

“It is very infuriating that the President’s response and that of Miyetti Allah appeared to have been authored from the same laptop. The Chairman of North Central zone of Miyetti Allah, Danladi Ciroma said the attacks were a retaliation for the loss of three hundred cows.

“The president used the word “thugs” thrice to describe protesting residents while admitting that human life was becoming “increasingly cheap” under his watch without saying what he is doing to make it worthy or bring the herdsmen who have admitted killing people to book. He also repeated the blame game of “desperate people “causing instability and chaos” in furtherance of the vain attempt by the administration to divert attention from herdsmen responsible for the serial murders.

“Politically, Nigerians must now gird their loins and see the democratic uprooting of this administration as a task that must be done in 2019 so as to save the country from utter destruction.T here is no land where the blood of the innocent is being shed daily like Nigeria that can make progress in any area of human endeavour.”

The Yoruba group also reiterated its call for the restructuring of the country, saying no meaningful development can take place with the present composition of the country.

NAIJ.com previously reported that the federal government debunked claims that cattle ranches to be set in different states and locations are solely for herdsmen.

The government said the programme which will gulp N70 billion in the first three years of its implementation will be open for any individual interested in grazing his cattle in any of the facilities in the 10 states where the pilot scheme will start.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development explained that no land would be given directly to any individual.

