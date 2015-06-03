Latest News

Super Eagles Shocked By Fans As Hotel Address Leaks (Video)

26/06/2018 13:44:00
[Mixtape] Naijaloaded Ft. DJ Davisy – Top Songs In Naija (June Edition)

26/06/2018 13:52:00
[Mixtape] DIYM x DJ Instinct – Fire Mix (Vol. 1)

26/06/2018 14:55:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sarah Sanders to get Secret Service protection at her home

The NBA still leads men's pro sports in diversity hiring

Heather Locklear's ex says 'time will tell' if she can overcome recent struggles following meltdown

Man, 32, drowns in a pool during his own birthday party 

Woman arrested after hitting black teen and telling him to leave pool in South Carolina

Paul Harris

Oba Otudeko

Adrian Gore

Theophilus Danjuma

Alami Lazraq

Bishop David Oyedepo

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Chris Oyakhilome

Agyin Asare

Emmanuel Makandiwa

News

17-year-old actress Regina Daniels breaks internet with bum-flaunting photos as she rocks Super Eagles jersey

26/06/2018 14:48:00

Just as Super Eagles of Nigeria battle for a spot in the World Cup's next stage, teenage actress, Regina Daniels decided to show her support for the team in the most sassy way.

The 17-year-old broke the internet when she released bum-flaunting photos of herself while rocking the Super Eagles jersey. Regina who has a large follower base on Instagram decided to tension her followers with the tasty photos.

Since the launch of her acting career, Daniels has managed to find a spot in the hearts of many Nollywood fans. The young star who undoubtedly has a bright future in the movie industry is also blessed with good looks she shows off any chance she gets.

Here's how the young lady showed off her beauty and behind in latest photos.

READ ALSO: Photo of Dbanj's residential swimming pool where his son drowned

Isn't she gorgeous?

Not many are familiar with the story of Daniels who is not only an award-winning actress but has also been named one of the richest teenage movie stars in Nollywood. NAIJ.com earlier shared details of her success story.

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Pride Of A Housegirl
Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Wet Love
Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

The Powerful Virgin
The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BARREN MARRIAGE
BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Akon

P-Square
P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Khadja Nin

