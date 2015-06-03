17-year-old actress Regina Daniels breaks internet with bum-flaunting photos as she rocks Super Eagles jersey

Just as Super Eagles of Nigeria battle for a spot in the World Cup's next stage, teenage actress, Regina Daniels decided to show her support for the team in the most sassy way.

The 17-year-old broke the internet when she released bum-flaunting photos of herself while rocking the Super Eagles jersey. Regina who has a large follower base on Instagram decided to tension her followers with the tasty photos.

Since the launch of her acting career, Daniels has managed to find a spot in the hearts of many Nollywood fans. The young star who undoubtedly has a bright future in the movie industry is also blessed with good looks she shows off any chance she gets.

Here's how the young lady showed off her beauty and behind in latest photos.

Isn't she gorgeous?

Not many are familiar with the story of Daniels who is not only an award-winning actress but has also been named one of the richest teenage movie stars in Nollywood. NAIJ.com earlier shared details of her success story.

