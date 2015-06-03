Obasanjo must be alive to account for $16bn spent on power - Oshiomhole

- Adams Oshiomhole has applauded President Buhari for calling out Obasanjo

- He said the former president should be made to refund the $16 billion spent on power

- The APC chairman denied that the current administration was after Obasanjo's life

Adams Oshiomhole who is the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has told President Muhammadu Buhari to ask Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to refund the $16 billion allegedly spent on power during his administration.

Premium Times reports that Oshiomhole made this call on Tuesday, June 26, after the former chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, handed over to him at a ceremony held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The APC chairman commended President Buhari for calling out the former president but asked him to go further in asking him to refund it.

READ ALSO: N300m bail bond: Nnamdi Kanu’s surety asks court to order his arrest

He said: “So, $16 billion spent, the more dollars they spent, the more darkness the people suffered. Now the questions I had in my mind were, maybe because the president has not yet proceeded to now ask the follow-up questions. Since we don’t find the power, then, you must bring the $16billion that you spent. If he doesn’t do that, then the accusations of limited anti-corruption may begin to have some currency.

“So, to assist PDP to overcome this their distinction, our president needs to do the needful. After all, it is already on record what other presidents didn’t do, with regards to the issue of MKO Abiola, and the criminal manner by which the election was nullified, and people pretended that, that was never an issue, the president showed courage.

“That same courage should not fail him, so that he can proceed to recover the $16billion back into the treasury from the man who superintended over the spending of that money.”

On the allegation made by the former president that the government was after his life, Oshiomhole said: “The man said they want to kill him. No! To kill is to prevent the investigation. He must be alive to account. That is a typical distraction, so, I think all of us should be ready to do anything we can to help Nigerians not to forget in a hurry.”

It will be recalled that Oshiomhole, who was affirmed on Saturday, June 23, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman was on Sunday, June 24, sworn in at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the party’s convention.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Premium Times reports that the returning national secretary of the party, Mai Mala Buni, was also inaugurated by the minister of justice, Abubakar Malami.

NAIJ.com gathered that Oshiomhole then later inaugurated other members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

President Buhari on 2019 presidential election: will you vote for him? | on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng