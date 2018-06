This is one of the victims of White City bombing, the Zimbabwean online community claims. According to some people who claim to have known the victim on a personal level, his family name is Dube.President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday confirmed the death of two of his security officers.

"I learnt with a heavy heart of the death yesterday of our two brave security officers who succumbed to injuries sustain. following last Saturday's terror attack at White City Stadium, in Bulawayo," he said in a statement.