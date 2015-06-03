Mnangagwa spends big

The ruling Zanu-PF party is spending a fortune to retain power at the forthcoming polls, with millions of elusive hard currency having been spent on top-of-the-range vehicles, advertising and campaign material to oil its poll campaign that has probably broken all records in terms of its financing.

Candidates will each be given an all-terrain vehicle and montage of regalia for distribution to party supporters.

Former president Robert Mugabe recently surrendered US$24 million held in a private Zanu-PF bank account with a local commercial bank which does business with government and the ruling party after his ouster in a military coup last November.

Mugabe had exclusive control of the secret account, which always had millions of dollars.

"After the coup, there were worries that Mugabe would refuse with the account as he was the only signatory to it. However, he was engaged and he agreed to surrender the account which had US$24 million in it," a senior Zanu-PF official said. "He could have refused with it, but he felt that he does not need to act like a rogue leader and just let go. Of course, the account was and is still open to abuse."

The money added to the ruling party's staggering war chest of around US$200 million for the do-or-die elections for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his military backers who toppled Mugabe in a high-risk operation six months ago.

Zanu-PF is going for broke. It has bought 15 million T-shirts, 15 million caps and two million body wrappers for women in a bid to win the high-stakes elections whose From outcome is critical to the country's future.