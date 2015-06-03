Cricket Australia monitoring Zimbabwe after blast

Latest News

Latest News

[Music] Sambless Ft. TY Ben – Mama Rete

26/06/2018 21:06:00
Latest News

BE Sincere!! How Did You Feel When Argentina Won Against Nigeria To End Our World Cup Dream?

26/06/2018 22:00:00
Latest News

Ghen Ghen! Nigerians Storm Instagram Page Of The Referee Who Officiated Nigeria Vs Argentina Match, Rain Curses On Him (See Comments)

27/06/2018 00:10:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Trump-backed South Carolina Gov. McMaster wins GOP runoff

0out of 5

Half-naked man sprints toward a taxiing Delta Air Lines aircraft at Atlanta airport

0out of 5

Experts reveal if this diet add 10 years to your life in 21 days

0out of 5

Dozens of people gather in front of Red Hen restaurant days after it threw out Sarah Sanders

0out of 5

Trump celebrates Joe Crowley's defeat in Democratic primary in NY

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
News

Cricket Australia monitoring Zimbabwe after blast

by 27/06/2018 02:58:00 0 comments 1 Views
A bomb blast has heightened political tensions in Zimbabwe ahead of a landmark election, but Australia's cricket tour of the troubled African nation will proceed at this stage.

Australia face England this week in a one-off Twenty20 then are due to take on Zimbabwe and Pakistan, with the T20 tri-series to run July 1-8 in Harare.

A standoff between Zimbabwean cricketers and their board over unpaid match fees that date back almost a year will mean the hosts field an XI minus some of their best players.

But there are far more serious questions hanging over Australia's first tour of Zimbabwe since dictator Robert Mugabe's 37-year reign ended in last year's military coup.

Zimbabwe is due to hold an election on July 30, with president Emmerson Mnangagwa seeking to bolster his government's legitimacy after seizing power.

Mnangagwa was the subject of an apparent assassination attempt on the weekend, when he survived a deadly explosion during a party rally at a Bulawayo stadium.

Cricket Australia is monitoring the situation closely.

"The safety and security of our players and support staff is paramount and as always, we will take advice from the relevant Australian authorities," a CA spokesperson said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is warning Australians that "instances of conflict cannot be ruled out in the lead up to, during and soon after the election" and "the security situation could deteriorate quickly".

Australian visitors are currently advised to "exercise a high degree of caution in Zimbabwe".

The T20 series isn't an International Cricket Council event, meaning security arrangements are the responsibility of member boards.

However, the ICC is also currently assessing the security situation in relation to its match officials. Local broadcasters are expecting the tri-series to go ahead.

CA received assurances on several fronts, including security, during a routine pre-tour visit earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the sorry state of debt-riddled Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) will be discussed during ICC board meetings next week.

ZC is also currently in a messy dispute with players.

Veteran batsman Brendan Taylor, the overall leading run-scorer at the World Cup qualification tournament in March, headlined a list of stars absent from Zimbabwe's T20 squad.

Former convener of selectors Tatenda Taibu claims Taylor was overlooked because he attempted to start a players' union, frustrated by ZC's stalling on owed income.

Chief selector Walter Chawaguta insists Taylor made himself unavailable and there will be no boycott from players already named in the T20 squad, as has been suggested.

Taibu, head coach Heath Streak and ZC's entire coaching staff were fired earlier this year following the nation's failure to reach the 2019 World Cup, while Graeme Cremer was sacked as captain.

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (vc), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth Tri-series schedule

July 1: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, July 2: Pakistan vs Australia, July 3: Australia vs Zimbabwe, July 4: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, July 5: Pakistan vs Australia, July 6: Australia vs Zimbabwe, July 8: Final

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More