These objections are currently being considered by the Municipal Valuer.

“We have started reviewing objections per area‚ starting with townships and sectional title schemes‚ where the highest number of objections were received. All the notices will be sent to the owners and objectors‚ even if the objector is not the owner‚” said Maphologela.

Johannesburg property owners who objected to their property valuations will continue to pay their old rates until the objection process is finalised.

The City has apologised for the inconvenience caused by the amount of time needed to review each objection.

Meanwhile‚ a top investments company has complained that growing delays at municipalities around SA to approve building plan and to obtain rate clearance certificates were leaving property buyers and sellers in limbo.

“These delays are slowing down the sales and transfers of properties and impacting loan settlement times. The knock-on effect is that the whole deal cycle is moving slower than it should‚ which is bad for the economy in general and the property development market in particular. It’s time for decisive action to be taken‚” said Gary Palmer‚ CEO of Paragon Lending Solutions.

Palmer said it was time the property and financial cluster take a joint stand to lobby for intervention.

“Whatever the reasons for these delays‚ whether it is a lack of appropriate resources or internal system inefficiencies‚ municipal non-delivery is stalling deals. In a time when our economy desperately needs money to be flowing‚ delayed property transactions for both private and commercial property is negatively impacting a number of sectors.

"Hunting for foreign direct investors is an important focus for government‚ but freeing up the wheels of the domestic economy could have more impact in the longer-term‚” Palmer said.