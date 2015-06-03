IN PICTURES | Heartbreak and devastation as 6-year-old Stacey Adams is laid to restby Mgaqelwa Oatway 27/06/2018 03:41:00 0 comments 1 Views
The murder of six-year-old Stacey Adams has sent shockwaves through the community of Mitchells Plain‚ Cape Town‚ and across the country.
The girl - described as a bubbly child who loved dancing - went missing from her home on Saturday. Her body was found on Sunday‚ buried in a hastily dug shallow grave.
A neighbour is a suspect in her murder.
