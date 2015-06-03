Political and social commentator Khaya Sithole‚ who faces a number of charges‚ has admitted to forging a signature to award bursaries to more than 100 students when he was the programme manager of the Thuthuka Bursary Fund.

But on Tuesday Sithole would not give reasons for acting illegally.

His admission to the crime is contained in his affidavit‚ which he submitted during the disciplinary proceedings at the South Africa Institute of Chartered Accountants last week.

Sithole is facing a disciplinary hearing for fabricating a letter from the fund’s project director‚ Nthato Selebi‚ which he then fraudulently issued to 129 Wits accounting students‚ falsely claiming that they had been awarded Thuthuka bursaries.