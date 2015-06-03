Latest News

[Music] Sambless Ft. TY Ben – Mama Rete

26/06/2018 21:06:00
BE Sincere!! How Did You Feel When Argentina Won Against Nigeria To End Our World Cup Dream?

26/06/2018 22:00:00
Ghen Ghen! Nigerians Storm Instagram Page Of The Referee Who Officiated Nigeria Vs Argentina Match, Rain Curses On Him (See Comments)

27/06/2018 00:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Trump-backed South Carolina Gov. McMaster wins GOP runoff

Half-naked man sprints toward a taxiing Delta Air Lines aircraft at Atlanta airport

Experts reveal if this diet add 10 years to your life in 21 days

Dozens of people gather in front of Red Hen restaurant days after it threw out Sarah Sanders

Trump celebrates Joe Crowley's defeat in Democratic primary in NY

Johann Rupert

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Markus Jooste

Yasseen Mansour

Strive Masiyiwa

Mensah Otabil

Agyin Asare

Matthew Ashimolowo

Ramson Mumba

Emmanuel Makandiwa

TIMES SELECT LATEST | What Cyril has to do to win | Stop the cop killings! | Tom Eaton on the 'amoral' ANC

by 27/06/2018 01:00:00

Dispute resolution blogger killed in dispute

A well-known Japanese blogger has been stabbed to death by an internet user he had argued with, shortly after giving a talk on ‘how to manage disputes online’. Kenichiro Okamoto, known to web users as Hagex, was reportedly followed to the toilets and stabbed several times in the back after a conference. According to his blog, the 41-year-old wanted to ‘share his experiences about quarrels online and how to deal with them’. A 42-year-old suspect has been arrested and has confessed to the crime, saying he ‘hated’ the blogger, according to Japanese state broadcaster NHK. - AFP

Growing up healthy causes cancer, apparently

Boys brought up in healthy homes are more likely to develop prostate cancer in later life, scientists have said. A new study found those who grew in environments more free from germs and illnesses had higher testosterone levels as adults, which is linked to a greater risk of the cancer. Scientists found that fighting off sickness in childhood left the body with fewer resources with which to develop the sex hormone. The study challenges the theory that testosterone levels are controlled by genetics or race, concluding that a man's testosterone levels are more likely to be determined by his environment during childhood than by any other factor. - The Daily Telegraph

They’ve ironed out the Kinks

One of pop's longest-running feuds appears to be over: Ray Davies, frontman of The Kinks, revealed that the band would be reuniting for the first time in more than 20 years. Davies, 74, said that he had been working in the studio with his brother Dave Davies and band mate Mick Avory, which had led to a resolution between the two warring members. Davies said that the group were ‘making a new Kinks album.’ ‘The trouble is, the two remaining members – my brother Dave and Mick – never got along very well. But I've made that work in the studio and it's fired me up to make them play harder, and with fire,’ Davies said. – The Daily Telegraph

Oh dear, Locklear’s gone round the bend

Actress Heather Locklear has been arrested on suspicion of fighting with first responders for the second time this year. Locklear appeared extremely intoxicated when deputies arrived at her Southern California home at about 11pm on Sunday to investigate a dispute. According to police, Locklear kicked one of the deputies and then a paramedic who has been called to evaluate her because of her intoxication. She was taken to a hospital then to jail, where she was booked on two misdemeanor battery counts. She was released on Monday morning after posting $20,000 (R270,000) bail. She checked in to a treatment facility later that day. – The Daily Telegraph

Hackers are friends too …

Campaigners are demanding The Cambridge Dictionary change its definition of hackers, claiming the world's oldest publishing house is allowing a ‘negative’ stereotype of the title. The Cambridge Dictionary states that a hacker is ‘a person who is skilled in the use of computer systems, often one who illegally obtains access to private computer systems’. Objections have been brought by a global community of ‘compassionate’ hackers, who aim is to ‘make the world a better place’ with their work. – The Daily Telegraph

The war on soybeans continues

China confirmed it would cut tariffs on goods from five Asian nations, including soybeans, as a brewing trade war with the US could make American beans more costly. As part of the Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement with neighbours Bangladesh, India, Laos, South Korea and Sri Lanka, Beijing will drop tariffs to zero on several important farm imports while cutting tariff rates on dozens of other goods starting July 1. As the world’s largest importer of soybeans, with $14-billion (R189-billion) in imports from the US last year, analysts are worried the planned tariffs could cause the price of animal feed to rise in the world’s second-largest economy. - AFP

