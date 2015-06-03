TIMES SELECT LATEST | What Cyril has to do to win | Stop the cop killings! | Tom Eaton on the 'amoral' ANC

Dispute resolution blogger killed in dispute A well-known Japanese blogger has been stabbed to death by an internet user he had argued with, shortly after giving a talk on ‘how to manage disputes online’. Kenichiro Okamoto, known to web users as Hagex, was reportedly followed to the toilets and stabbed several times in the back after a conference. According to his blog, the 41-year-old wanted to ‘share his experiences about quarrels online and how to deal with them’. A 42-year-old suspect has been arrested and has confessed to the crime, saying he ‘hated’ the blogger, according to Japanese state broadcaster NHK. - AFP

Growing up healthy causes cancer, apparently Boys brought up in healthy homes are more likely to develop prostate cancer in later life, scientists have said. A new study found those who grew in environments more free from germs and illnesses had higher testosterone levels as adults, which is linked to a greater risk of the cancer. Scientists found that fighting off sickness in childhood left the body with fewer resources with which to develop the sex hormone. The study challenges the theory that testosterone levels are controlled by genetics or race, concluding that a man's testosterone levels are more likely to be determined by his environment during childhood than by any other factor. - The Daily Telegraph

They’ve ironed out the Kinks One of pop's longest-running feuds appears to be over: Ray Davies, frontman of The Kinks, revealed that the band would be reuniting for the first time in more than 20 years. Davies, 74, said that he had been working in the studio with his brother Dave Davies and band mate Mick Avory, which had led to a resolution between the two warring members. Davies said that the group were ‘making a new Kinks album.’ ‘The trouble is, the two remaining members – my brother Dave and Mick – never got along very well. But I've made that work in the studio and it's fired me up to make them play harder, and with fire,’ Davies said. – The Daily Telegraph

Oh dear, Locklear’s gone round the bend Actress Heather Locklear has been arrested on suspicion of fighting with first responders for the second time this year. Locklear appeared extremely intoxicated when deputies arrived at her Southern California home at about 11pm on Sunday to investigate a dispute. According to police, Locklear kicked one of the deputies and then a paramedic who has been called to evaluate her because of her intoxication. She was taken to a hospital then to jail, where she was booked on two misdemeanor battery counts. She was released on Monday morning after posting $20,000 (R270,000) bail. She checked in to a treatment facility later that day. – The Daily Telegraph

Hackers are friends too … Campaigners are demanding The Cambridge Dictionary change its definition of hackers, claiming the world's oldest publishing house is allowing a ‘negative’ stereotype of the title. The Cambridge Dictionary states that a hacker is ‘a person who is skilled in the use of computer systems, often one who illegally obtains access to private computer systems’. Objections have been brought by a global community of ‘compassionate’ hackers, who aim is to ‘make the world a better place’ with their work. – The Daily Telegraph