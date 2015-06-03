Excitement as Nigerian Army nabs 3 alleged informants for attackers in Zamfara (photos)

- The Nigerian Army says the arrest of the alleged informants was made after a tip-off

- The Army alleges that the suspected informants worked closely with bandits

- It also says its men rescued a kidnapped victim and recovered some motorcycles

The Nigerian Army late Tuesday, June 27, announced that its troops deployed at Magam town, on June 25, arrested three suspected informants who reportedly work closely with armed bandits in Gobirawa Fulani village, Zamfara state, following a tip-off.

A statement by Brigadier General Texas Chuckwu, the director Army public relations said the suspects are alleged to be responsible for giving information to bandits before they carry out attacks.

READ ALSO: I am alone in government, my appointees have abandoned me - Ortom laments

“Preliminary investigation is ongoing while the suspects will be handed over to appropriate authority on completion.

One of the suspected informants arrested. Credit: Nigerian Army

“Similarly, troops deployed in operation IDON RAINI, while on patrol at Dansadau Maru local government area of Zamfara state, rescued a kidnapped victim and recovered four motorcycles at Abobo village from bandits.

“The bandits abandoned their victim and the motorcycles on sighting the troops and fled into the bush,” the statement said adding that efforts were being intensified by the troops to get the fleeing bandits.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Monday, June 25, deployed an Mi-35P combat helicopter and an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to Plateau saying this is in support of efforts aimed at quelling the crisis that recently erupted in the state and restoring normalcy.

Some of the recovered motorcycles. Credit: Nigerian Army

A short statement by director of public relations and information of the security body, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, and obtained by NAIJ.com confirmed this.

“The deployment of the ISR aircraft is expected to enhance intelligence gathering while the combat helicopter would conduct armed reconnaissance and other combat air support operations in close coordination with surface forces deployed to the state," the statement said.

Why President Buhari Cannot Control Killings in Nigeria - Nigerians Cry Out | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng