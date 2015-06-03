SARS operative allegedly shatters Ogun teacher’s leg with bullet

Latest News

Latest News

[Music] Sambless Ft. TY Ben – Mama Rete

26/06/2018 21:06:00
Latest News

BE Sincere!! How Did You Feel When Argentina Won Against Nigeria To End Our World Cup Dream?

26/06/2018 22:00:00
Latest News

Ghen Ghen! Nigerians Storm Instagram Page Of The Referee Who Officiated Nigeria Vs Argentina Match, Rain Curses On Him (See Comments)

27/06/2018 00:10:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Trump-backed South Carolina Gov. McMaster wins GOP runoff

0out of 5

Half-naked man sprints toward a taxiing Delta Air Lines aircraft at Atlanta airport

0out of 5

Experts reveal if this diet add 10 years to your life in 21 days

0out of 5

Dozens of people gather in front of Red Hen restaurant days after it threw out Sarah Sanders

0out of 5

Trump celebrates Joe Crowley's defeat in Democratic primary in NY

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

0out of 5
Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
News

SARS operative allegedly shatters Ogun teacher’s leg with bullet

by 27/06/2018 01:28:00 0 comments 1 Views

- A school teacher in Ogun state has accused SARS operatives of shattering his leg with bullets

- The Ogun state civil servant said the trigger-happy police officer opened fire on people including commuters and traders in Ibara area of Abeokuta

- According to Ola Hammed, the operative accosted him and accused him of being among the mob

An operative of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) has been accused of riddling the left foot of an Ogun state civil servant with bullet.

Ola Hammed, a Physics teacher in Ogun state said he the operative was among a team of SARS officials attacked by some residents in the Ibara, Abeokuta area of the state, after a man was brutalised for videoing a brawl involving the cops.

Hameed alleged that the trigger-happy police officer opened fire on people including commuters and traders in the area.

According to Hammed, while people while running for safety from the gunshots, the SARS operative accosted him and accused him of being among the mob.

READ ALSO: Plateau killings: I was elected to protect lives and property, that I must do - President Buhari

Hameed said: “My ordeal in the hands of the Federal SARS men happened on June 12, 2018. A fight erupted from an argument between a man and a FSARS team stationed under the Ibara Bridge, Abeokuta.

“The incident, which lasted for hours, drew the attention of many passersby and okada riders. At a point, one of the SARS officers spotted a guy among the crowd taking a video coverage of the incident. He approached the guy and started beating him up.

“The disgruntled crowd got angry and started throwing stones at the SARS operatives. The next thing we heard was that they (FSARS) opened fire, shooting continuously. They aimed at people with the intention to kill.

“Though some people were miles away from the scene of the incident, we all took to our heels, running for our lives because of stray bullets.

READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu's surety who secured his bail bond reportedly turns against him in court

“One of them (cops) accosted me. I told him that I did not have anything to do with the stoning. I was saying that and moving away from him. He said, ‘I will spoil your leg,’ and the next I heard was a gunshot," Hammed said.

Stating that the police has refused to investigate the matter, he however said he was rushed to the hospital after he discovered he was hit in the left foot.

“I can barely leap on the other leg. I cannot sleep at night due to the pains I go through, while the person that perpetrated this inhuman act is out there in the comfort of his home,” Hameed added.

I want the Ogun State Government to act fast on the issue before the operatives wreaked more havoc on innocent and defenceless citizens. The conduct and operations of the SARS men have sent many Nigerians to their early graves,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that some operatives of the F-SARS team have been arrested in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

The arrested operatives were said to have been arrested by the Nigerian police and detained in Abuja.

It was gathered that the affected officers - 32 of them - are yet to be allowed to see their families and lawyers.

Are Nigerian Policemen the worst in the world? on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More