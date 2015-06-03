SARS operative allegedly shatters Ogun teacher’s leg with bullet

- A school teacher in Ogun state has accused SARS operatives of shattering his leg with bullets

- The Ogun state civil servant said the trigger-happy police officer opened fire on people including commuters and traders in Ibara area of Abeokuta

- According to Ola Hammed, the operative accosted him and accused him of being among the mob

An operative of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) has been accused of riddling the left foot of an Ogun state civil servant with bullet.

Ola Hammed, a Physics teacher in Ogun state said he the operative was among a team of SARS officials attacked by some residents in the Ibara, Abeokuta area of the state, after a man was brutalised for videoing a brawl involving the cops.

Hameed alleged that the trigger-happy police officer opened fire on people including commuters and traders in the area.

According to Hammed, while people while running for safety from the gunshots, the SARS operative accosted him and accused him of being among the mob.

Hameed said: “My ordeal in the hands of the Federal SARS men happened on June 12, 2018. A fight erupted from an argument between a man and a FSARS team stationed under the Ibara Bridge, Abeokuta.

“The incident, which lasted for hours, drew the attention of many passersby and okada riders. At a point, one of the SARS officers spotted a guy among the crowd taking a video coverage of the incident. He approached the guy and started beating him up.

“The disgruntled crowd got angry and started throwing stones at the SARS operatives. The next thing we heard was that they (FSARS) opened fire, shooting continuously. They aimed at people with the intention to kill.

“Though some people were miles away from the scene of the incident, we all took to our heels, running for our lives because of stray bullets.

“One of them (cops) accosted me. I told him that I did not have anything to do with the stoning. I was saying that and moving away from him. He said, ‘I will spoil your leg,’ and the next I heard was a gunshot," Hammed said.

Stating that the police has refused to investigate the matter, he however said he was rushed to the hospital after he discovered he was hit in the left foot.

“I can barely leap on the other leg. I cannot sleep at night due to the pains I go through, while the person that perpetrated this inhuman act is out there in the comfort of his home,” Hameed added.

I want the Ogun State Government to act fast on the issue before the operatives wreaked more havoc on innocent and defenceless citizens. The conduct and operations of the SARS men have sent many Nigerians to their early graves,” he said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that some operatives of the F-SARS team have been arrested in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

The arrested operatives were said to have been arrested by the Nigerian police and detained in Abuja.

It was gathered that the affected officers - 32 of them - are yet to be allowed to see their families and lawyers.

