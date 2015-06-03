Chinamasa's bin ready for 'official dumping'

Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa's garbage bin is full and ready for 'official dumping'

The country's finance minister wasted no time when called upon to preside over a bin-opening ceremony.

Yes, a bin.

Chinamasa cut the ribbon of a new bin in Rusape, in the north-east of the country, after opening a new multi-sports complex in the town.

Surrounded by other government officials and the public, Chinamasa apparently commissioned three skip bins meant to 'help improve waste disposal and management in Rusape'.

