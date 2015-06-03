Chinamasa's bin ready for 'official dumping'by Bridget Makura 27/06/2018 08:45:00 0 comments 1 Views
The country's finance minister wasted no time when called upon to preside over a bin-opening ceremony.
Chinamasa cut the ribbon of a new bin in Rusape, in the north-east of the country, after opening a new multi-sports complex in the town.
Surrounded by other government officials and the public, Chinamasa apparently commissioned three skip bins meant to 'help improve waste disposal and management in Rusape'.
Cde @chinamasa_PA ur bin ready official dumping @HeraldZimbabwe @ZBCNewsonline @povozim @Bulawayo24News pic.twitter.com/hMm6u1XY9l— RealPoliticozw (@PoliticoZw) June 27, 2018
